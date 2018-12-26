11 hard-to-reach destinations that are worth visiting

caption Getting to Antarctica is no easy feat. source Chikomario/Wikimedia Commons

There are some destinations that, although incredibly hard to get to, are well worth the visit.

Antarctica is difficult to reach but offers amazing experiences.

You’ll have to travel by boat or foot to reach the Knoydart Peninsula in Scotland.

Hikers and bird-watchers are drawn to the Faroe Islands.

As easy as it may be to pick a popular beach or city for your next vacation, some people may be interested in a more off-the-beaten-path trip – one requiring a journey just as exciting as the destination.

Cut off from the world of mainstream travel, these 11 difficult-to-reach locations are only for the most determined adventurers.

The Galapagos Islands boast incredible wildlife.

caption The islands are located in the eastern Pacific Ocean. source Jess Kraft/Shutterstock

The Galapagos Islands are world-renowned for their incredible wildlife, and restrictions on tourism are in place to protect the region’s flora and fauna. With no major flights to the islands, travelers must take a small aircraft from Ecuador in order to visit.

caption Antarctica is the southernmost continent and site of the South Pole. source rosn123/Shutterstock

The Antarctic continent is almost entirely uninhabited and untouched by humans, making it an ideal escape for the adventurous traveler. The majority of visitors travel to Antarctica via cruise ship, departing from the southernmost tip of South America or South Africa.

Easter Island boasts Rapa Nui’s mysterious moai statues.

caption Easter Island is a Chilean island in the southeastern Pacific Ocean. source Bryan Buscovicki/Shutterstock

Home to the mysterious Moai head statues, Easter Island, or Rapa Nui, lies off the coast of Chile in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. In order to reach the isolated island, travelers must take special long-haul flights from Chile, Santiago, or Tahiti.

caption Knoydart is a peninsula in Lochaber, Highland, on the west coast of Scotland. source Wikimedia Commons

Located in the Scottish Highlands, the remote Knoydart Peninsula is home to the village of Inverie, surrounded otherwise by untouched wilderness. Cut off from British roads and unreachable by aircraft, visiting the area requiring travelers to arrive either by boat or on foot.

Stromboli Island is home to three famous volcanoes.

caption Stromboli Island is off the coast of Sicily, Italy. source maudanros/Shutterstock

Stromboli, the northernmost Aeolian island, is home to one of Italy’s three active volcanoes. Although the volcano has been erupting continuously since 1932, hikers and geologists still frequent the island. Those willing to risk a visit can reach the island by taking a boat from nearby Sicily.

Lívingston, Guatemala offers riverside relaxation.

caption The town used to be Guatemala’s main port on the Caribbean Sea. source Wikimedia Commons

A fisherman’s village on the mouth of the mouth of the Río Dulce, Lívingston has a unique culture from that of mainland Guatemala, preserved thanks to its isolation. The peninsula is cut off from the rest of the country by road and can only be reached by boat.

Motuo, Tibet is one of the most isolated places in the world.

caption The Motuo region is part of the Tibetan Autonomous Area. source Shutterstock

Motuo is the only area in China unreachable by road; a highway once existed, but jungle growth quickly overtook the path. Considered the most holy land in all of Tibet, those who wish to access the area must travel there on foot from Pai Village and obtain a special permit.

caption The Faroe Islands are an island county in Europe. source Alexander Erdbeer/Shutterstock

It’s difficult to scroll through the travel hashtag on Instagram without seeing fairytale-like photos of the Faroe Islands. Made up of 18 islands in the Arctic Circle, only two airlines make flights to the the rocky and volcanic archipelago.

Waiheke Island in New Zealand offers plenty of outdoor activities.

caption Waiheke has multiple vineyards. source Pixabay

The second-largest island in New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf, Waiheke Island offers activities from beaches and vineyards to art and sports. Helicopters are the only air travel to the island; otherwise, visitors must take a 40-minute ferry from Auckland City.

You need a special flight to get to Nimmo Bay in Canada.

caption The luxury resort is located in the middle of the Great Bear Rainforest. source NimmoBay.com

Nimmo Bay, located deep in the Canadian wilderness, is the only inhabited location in the area. Inaccessible by road and visited by relatively few airlines, visitors must schedule a special flight or travel by either helicopter or boat in order to access the luxury resort.

Svalbard in Norway is known for sheltering polar bears.

caption The Svalbard Islands are located in the Arctic Ocean, halfway between Norway and the North Pole. source Wikimedia Commons

One of the northernmost inhabited places on Earth, only two airlines travel to the Norwegian territory Svalbard. The High Arctic region attracts adventure travel enthusiasts, offering attractions like ice cave exploration, snowmobile rides, and dogsledding.

