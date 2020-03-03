‘Um, that was a lot to take in’: ‘Hardball’ co-host Steve Kornacki was completely stunned when Chris Matthews announced his retirement without warning

caption MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

MSNBC host Chris Matthews, who anchored the primetime show “Hardball,” abruptly announced his retirement at the top of Monday night’s program.

It appears that no one on the show, including Steve Kornacki, who often hosts the program from its New York headquarters, knew Matthews was about to announce his retirement.

“Um, that was a lot to take in,” Kornacki said. “And I’m sure you’re still absorbing that. And I am, too.”

Several of the guests who appeared on a segment right after also expressed shock and paid tribute to Matthews.

His retirement comes after a string of public controversies centered around his behavior toward women and comments he’s made about Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner.

His announcement came after the political columnist Laura Bassett publicly accused Matthews of making inappropriate comments toward her at least twice in 2016 before she appeared as a guest on his show. On the show Matthews apologized.

Steve Kornacki, who often hosts the show from NBC Universal’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, appeared to confirm shortly after that he had no idea Matthews was going to announce his retirement on Monday.

“Um, that was a lot to take in,” Kornacki said with a stunned expression as the camera cut to him. “And I’m sure you’re still absorbing that. And I am, too.”

He went on to call Matthews a “giant” and a “legend,” adding, “it’s been an honor for me to work with him.”

Matthews has been at the center of a number of controversies throughout his long career at MSNBC.

Recently, he drew swift backlash when he compared Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ victory in Nevada to the Nazi occupation of France during World War II.

Shortly after he made the comments, the hashtag #FireChrisMatthews began trending on Twitter and Sanders’ campaign also lashed out at the host, accusing him and the network of harboring bias against Sanders.

Matthews apologized for his remarks last week, saying at the beginning of his program, “Senator Sanders, I’m sorry for comparing anything from that tragic era in which so many suffered, especially the Jewish people, to an electoral result in which you were the well-deserved winner.”

Eliza Relman contributed to this report.