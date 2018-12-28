These are the hardest ‘Jeopardy!’ questions that stumped even the contestants — can you get them right?

caption Confused contestant on “Jeopardy!” source Jeopardy!/ Twitter

While “Jeopardy!” is meant to be a game show to showcase people’s intelligence, sometimes these contestants stumble.

Using an episode database, INSIDER found some questions that stumped all three contestants.

With categories ranging from baseball to Disney, can you get right what these “Jeopardy!” contestants couldn’t?

“Jeopardy!” is America’s favorite game show and for good reason. It’s entertaining to watch people earn money based on their intelligence, but every so often that intelligence runs short.

INSIDER rummaged through J-Archive – an exhaustive, fan-made episode database – and found a number of “triple stumpers,” when all three contestants did not know the answer to the clue. Although it’s rare, it does happen.

Throughout the show’s 34-season history, there are a number of categories that prompt the contestants to stumble. Keep reading to see which questions confused players and to challenge yourself to see if you’re smarter than a “Jeopardy!” contestant.

This question was worth $200, and the category was “Let’s Have a Ball.”

First contestant’s answer: “Um …”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is the 8-ball?”

Third contestant’s answer: “What is the pinball?”

Correct answer: What is the cue ball?

This one was under the “Name the Automaker” category and worth $200.

First contestant’s answer: “What is Toyota?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is Mercury?”

Third contestants answer: “What is Buick?”

Correct answer: What is Pontiac?

In the “Food, Glorious Food” category, this question was worth $200.

First contestant’s answer: “What is a goose?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is a turkey?”

Third contestant’s answer: “What is a partridge?”

Correct answer: What is a pigeon?

This “Star Wars” question was in the “At the Movies” category and worth $200.

First contestant’s answer: “What is ‘Return of the Jedi?'”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is ‘Attack of the Clones?'”

Third contestant’s answer: “What is ‘Phantom Menace?'”

Correct answer: What is “Revenge of the Sith?”

Worth $200, this clue was under the “Alcoholics Eponymous” category.

First contestant’s answer: “What is rum?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is bourbon?”

Third contestant’s answer: “What is whiskey?”

Correct answer: What is gin?

In the “Entertain Me” category, this clue was worth $2000.

First contestant’s answer: Silence

Second contestant’s answer: “What are ‘The Three Blind Mice?'”

Correct answer: The Rescuers

For $2,000, this clue was in the “Must You Be Going?” category.

No one answered.

Correct answer: Saint Maarten

Under the “Bouncy Castle” category, this one was worth $600.

No one answered.

Correct answer: Richard the Lionheart

For $1,600, this clue was under the “Alexander Graham Bell” category.

First contestant’s answer: “What is a stethoscope?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is … sorry.”

Correct answer: What is a metal detector?

This clue was worth $1,000 and under the “Adjectives” column.

First contestant’s answer: “What is opalescent?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is luminescent?”

Correct answer: What is iridescent?

For $600, contestants could not name the state of this newspaper.

First contestant’s answer: “What is Iowa?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is Michigan?”

Correct answer: What is South Dakota?

This clue was under the “Our Favorite Suff-ics” category and was worth $600.

First contestant’s answer: “What is semiotics?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is heuristics?”

Correct answer: What is semantics?

This $200 clue under the “Air Force Base” category confused contestants, too.

First contestant’s answer: “What is Kitty Hawk?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is Columbus?”

Third contestants answer: “What is Akron?”

Correct answer: What is Dayton?

For $800, this question was in the “Book of Palms” column.

First contestant’s answer: “What is ‘South Pacific?'”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is ‘Islands of the South Pacific?'”

Third contestant’s answer: “What is ‘Tales from the South Pacific?'”

Correct answer: What is “Tales of the South Pacific?”

This $1,600 clue was in a chair-focused category.

First contestant’s answer: “What is a kitchen?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is a bedroom?”

Correct answer: What is a library?

For $1,600, this question was in the “Baseball Records” column.

No one answered.

Correct answer: What is “The Boys of Summer?”

For $600, this confusing clue was in an even more confusing category called “D in American History.”

First contestant’s answer: “What is Day of Rationing?”

Correct answer: What is Daylight Saving Time?

Under the “Ends in ‘EE'” column, this clue was worth $1,000.

First contestant’s answer: Who are the Seneca?

Correct answer: Who are the Shawnee?

This clue was worth $1,200 and placed under the “Those Darn Franciscans” column.

First contestant’s answer: “What is brown?”

Second contestant’s answer: “What is blue?”

Correct answer: What is grey?

This $400 “Seinfeld”-related question was under the “Keep It Down” category.

First contestant’s answer: “What is a hearing aid?”

Correct answer: What is the puffy shirt?

