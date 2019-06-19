Harley-Davidson just revealed the most important new motorcycle in its history — and it isn’t electric

source Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson announced that it’s partnering with a Chinese manufacturer to build a small-displacement motorcycle for the Asian market.

The bike, at 338cc, would be much smaller than Harley’s smallest US product.

Harley CEO Matt Levatich has set a goal for international sales to make up half of the company’s total.

Harley-Davidson, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer, has been generating buzz the past few years with its LiveWire electric bike, slated to launch later in 2019.

Harley’s aren’t cheap, but the LiveWire is notable for it’s expected price tag of nearly $30,000.

Electric motorcycles are an extremely niche market at this point, but it if anybody is going to rev up buyers, it’s Harley.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday the company made a far more significant announcement: a small-displacement motorcycle – 338cc – for the China market, to be built with Qianjiang Motorcycle Company Limited, a subsidiary of Geely, which in another capacity owns Volvo.

Harley needs to court Chinese and Asian buyers in a big way; in the US, motorcycle sales have been declining for years, and although there’s no looming catastrophe and Harley still posts large profits on the hulking bikes in does sell, CEO Matt Levatich’s strategy hinges on making sales outside the US half of the company’s total.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to build more Harley riders in China, one of the world’s largest motorcycle markets, by creating new pathways to our brand,” he said in a statement.

The right bike for the Asian market

Harley is renowned for its heavy, loud cruisers, but in recent years it’s been moving down the displacement ladder. The company now sells a 500cc bike for about $7,000, the Street 500.

Small displacement makes sense if you’re trying to attract new riders who might have learned the ropes on a 250cc Honda Rebel and a motorcycle training course (or simply zipped around on a little dirt bike as a kid). Harley has left that space for the Japanese, for a variety of reasons – mainly because in the US, motorcycles are ridden more in the pursuit of fun than out of necessity, and the company wants to follow the money and sell pricey toys to affluent buyers.

Harley has also traditionally reasoned that its riders graduate from an entry-level bike to a “real” motorcycle when they take the Harley plunge.

In Asia, however, motorcycles are daily transportation. In that region, small bikes are popular. Harley’s logic is to get the brand established at the lower rungs of the market and distinguish Harley quality from a sea of cheap motorcycles, setting buyers up to ascend from small bike to a larger one.

Effectively, Harley’s move here is all about branding. That raises the obvious question of whether a sub-500cc motorcycle can be a tue Harley-Davidson.

The little Harley that could