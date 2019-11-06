Harper Wilde makes affordable bras in sizes up to 42F — we had 4 women test them, and here’s how they fit

source Harper Wilde

Women’s underwear has gotten markedly better in the startup age, with companies bringing innovation to basic items and leaner business models to the market.

Harper Wilde is one bra company worth knowing. The company makes some very comfortable, affordable bras in sizes 32A to 42F.

Four women on the Insider Picks team wore a Harper Wilde style to see how it stacks up. The gist is this: They’re reliable, comfortable bras that are worth the $40.

See also: the best women’s underwear you can buy

Over the last few years, women’s intimates have undergone a renaissance.

Legacy brands like Victoria’s Secret stumbled. Startups like ThirdLove, Lively, and Everlane improved the category. They brought softer materials and recycled materials, lower price points, expanded size ranges, and silhouettes that catered to comfort and confidence over the male gaze. Some hyper-popular men’s underwear startups like Tommy John followed, issuing a women’s collections in response to customer requests.

Another noteworthy name is Harper Wilde. I came across the company the same way that many of us do these days – on Instagram. The startup, like a few of those mentioned before, set out to create a company that could offer affordable, comfortable, intuitive bras that counteracted the expensive, over-sexualization of the bra industry. They interviewed hundreds of women, and then they built their bras using those tenets as nonnegotiables.

What can you buy at Harper Wilde, and which sizes do they carry?

Currently, the company offers a spare core collection of the essential basics in reliable nude tones that will likely expand alongside the company. You can shop Harper Wilde for a $40 flexible everyday bra, a $45 everyday bralette, a $40 push-up, $40 flexible strapless, $45 sports bra, and a $45 nursing bra. Sizes range from 32A to 42F.

source Harper Wilde

Like many new underwear companies, Harper Wilde makes no mistake on messaging.

This may have something to do with the fact that, unlike a surprising number of legacy companies, Harper Wilde was founded by two women who met shortly before attending business school. Specifically, Wharton School of Business, the genesis of many successful retail startups.

The company focuses its efforts singularly on women’s needs – those who will be actually wearing an approving of their product – rather than focusing on the potential for men’s approval by virtue of their product.

The name Harper Wilde is a portmanteau of Harper Lee and Laura Ingalls Wilder, and each purchase helps support girls’ education and mentorship via a donation to Girls, Inc., since limited resources and opportunities mean women make up over two-thirds the number of illiterate adults. The company also says it chose the manufacturer of its bras because of its women’s empowerment program.

What are the returns policies like, and do they have a home try-on?

As with many companies that have cut costs by cutting middlemen and moving online, Harper Wilde compensates for the removal of in-store fittings with a Fit Quiz, a good 30-day return policy, and a Home Try-On program. The latter allows you to pick three bras to try at home with no upfront charges for seven days. Keep what you like, and return what you don’t free of charge. You can also email them for help picking the right style at stylist@harperwilde.com.

Are Harper Wilde bras worth buying?

Harper Wilde sent Insider Picks a few styles to test, and despite prices that hover around $40 per bra, they’re some of the best we’ve found and tried from the internet’s seemingly endless innovation and specialization.

You can read on to find our full impressions, but the gist is this: Harper Wilde makes great everyday bras that we highly recommend with one exception below. The full-coverage and sports bras are reliable, the material is surprisingly soft and cool, and the price points are very reasonable. We count their base layer bra and sports bra as among our favorites. But, for now, we’d recommend True & Co. for their lounge bra/bralettes.

Four women on the Insider Picks team spent a few weeks testing a Harper Wilde bra. Here are our impressions:

The Base

caption The full-coverage bra offers a reliable fit with an underwire and super-soft lightly lined cups. source Harper Wilde

I wear this bra often throughout the week because the soft and smooth fabric feels great on my skin. In terms of feel and look, it’s pretty standard as bras go – full coverage, sturdy but comfortable underwire, and lightly lined cups – but its this reliability that makes me return to it every time. At just $40, this bra provides real value, and if you need some solid everyday bras, the price is reasonable enough to justify buying more than one. -Connie Chen

This has quickly become my go-to everyday bra when I’m not wearing a low-key True&Co Racerback Bralette. One of the downsides of the internet is that you can’t tell how soft the material is, but it’s cool-to-the-touch and one of the best materials in my drawer. The cups are indeed lightly lined, and the bridge between the cups is soft and pliable. I also appreciate that, unlike many multifunctional clothing pieces, this bra is just as comfortable when worn as a traditional bra as when it’s used as a racerback. I gravitate toward this bra increasingly often, and at $45, I’d happily buy another or recommend it to my friends. -Mara Leighton

The Bliss

caption The bralette feels buttery soft on the skin. You may want to size up in this style, though. source Harper Wilde

I try to wear bralettes as often as I possibly can, so I was very excited to try Harper Wilde’s Bliss bralette. As promised, this bralette is buttery soft. I really wanted to love it because the material is wonderful, but the sizing was very off for me. Following the sizing and fit directions on the website, I opted for a size small since my band and cup size fell in the range of bra sizes that would convert to a small in this bralette. Unfortunately, the Bliss starts to rise whenever I’m wearing it, even if I’m not moving, and cuts into me in awkward places. I’m pretty petite, so I’m not really sure why I had this issue, but sizing up might be the way to go with The Bliss bralette. -Ciannah Gin

The Move

caption The sports bra is as soft as Harper Wilde’s other offerings but doesn’t sacrifice support. source Harper Wilde

My only complaint about this sports bra is that it doesn’t come in more colors. This is seriously my favorite sports bra of the moment. The material is simultaneously soft, stretchy, and supportive. There are no pads or wires, but the compression helps keep you secure while exercising. The super-soft fabric is antimicrobial, so it wicks away sweat quickly, and it feels really nice on my skin. It also doesn’t feel too tight, and the band doesn’t dig in anywhere, which makes working out a lot more comfortable. As far as sports bras go, I’ve found The Move to be pretty flattering. I love the ice blue color and will probably buy another in black soon. -Remi Rosmarin