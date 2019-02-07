Dallas Mavericks trade Harrison Barnes mid-game, leading to an awkward finish on the bench

The Dallas Mavericks traded Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in exchange for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson.

The move was somewhat awkward due to the fact that Barnes was in the middle of a game when news of the trade broke.

Barnes earned parting praise from Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, who called him a “model pro.”

With the NBA trade deadline fast-approaching, teams are eager to make every move they can to improve their position, whether that means preparing for a playoff push or rebuilding with future seasons in mind.

On Wednesday night, just days after their blockbuster move to bring Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas, the Mavericks made another deadline trade, shipping Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson, according to reports.

The move would have been fairly standard trade deadline fodder if not for one awkward detail – Barnes was on the court playing for the Mavericks when the news of the trade broke.

Harrison Barnes gets traded during the game and sits on the bench for the 4th pic.twitter.com/NJ7aOlScSc — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) February 7, 2019

Barnes was pulled from the Mavericks game against the Charlotte Hornets and didn’t not play the fourth quarter. However, he did not leave the team’s bench, leading to speculation as to when exactly he found out about the transaction.

Not sure if Harrison Barnes knows he got traded…sitting on the bench…Kings players got pulled pic.twitter.com/R20dh3thkm — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 7, 2019

After the game, Barnes seemed to be taking the sudden news in stride, thanking the Mavericks organization and franchise, where he had played since 2016.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle praised Barnes as a model pro, calling him one of the most improved players in the league, and wished him well in Sacramento.

Rick Carlisle addresses the Harrison Barnes trade, calling Harrison a model pro & one of the most improved players in the game#MFFL | #NBA pic.twitter.com/cU6td4vz49 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) February 7, 2019

Barnes has a player option for next season that would see him get paid $25 million that he could pick up with the Kings. He could also decline the option and try for a long-term contract with the Kings.