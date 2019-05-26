‘When I’m gone, he’s gone’: Harrison Ford says he hopes no one ever replaces him as Indiana Jones

By
Jacob Shamsian
-
Harrison Ford.

caption
Harrison Ford.
source
Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

  • Craig Melvin asked Harrison Ford who he’d like to play Indiana Jones after he’s done with the role on NBC’s “Today Show” Friday.
  • “Nobody,” Harrison Ford said while clasping his shoulder. “Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones, don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones.”
  • “When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy,” he continued while laughing.
  • Chris Pratt and Shia LaBeouf have been floated as candidates to play the Indiana Jones role after Ford hangs up his hat and whip.
  • “This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine,” Ford said. “I’m sorry, man.”
