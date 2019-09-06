Harrowing video and images from North Carolina show extreme flooding and whipping winds as Hurricane Dorian bears down

source Getty

Over the course of its 13-day life, Hurricane Dorian has wreaked havoc on the Bahamas. Now, the storm is battering North Carolina on its path north along the Atlantic coast.

caption Hurricane Dorian making landfall over the outer bands of North Carolina. source National Hurricane Center

Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, on Friday at 8:30 a.m ET.

At around 11 a.m. ET on Friday, the National Hurricane Center issued an alert saying life-threatening storm surges were expected along the North Carolina coast for several hours.

While the storm has weakened to a Category 1, flash flooding and sustained winds of 90 miles per hour were still enough to topple trees, raze walls from buildings, and flood highways and major roads. In addition to the North Carolina coastline, storm surges and harsh winds are expected to continue pummeling southeast Virginia and the southern Chesapeake Bay for most of Friday.

In the past two weeks, Dorian has caused the deaths of at least 30 people in the Bahamas and at least five in the US. Two of those deaths, according to CNN, occurred in North Carolina. When Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas, it did so as a Category 5 storm which made it one of the two strongest storms ever to hit the Atlantic coast.

Dorian has left North Carolinian’s reeling. These videos and photos, captured by residents, local news reporters, and storm chasers, illustrates the extent of the damage so far.

By the early afternoon on Friday, harrowing video and images emerged online depicting strong gusts of wind and flash floods ravaging the North Carolina coast.

We're getting some pictures and videos of the severe flooding due to storm surge on the Outer Banks. This is Ocracoke, NC. Our hearts go out to ALL impacted by #Dorian. #nws pic.twitter.com/OAVxjJkUjj — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 6, 2019

In this video posted by The National Weather Service, floodwaters and powerful winds transformed what was once a neighborhood road into a high current river. Another video below shows floodwater reaching houses.

MORE Dramatic video out of Ocracoke, NC. Storm surge is ONE of many threats from ANY tropical cyclone. Other hazards include flooding, wind, tornadoes and rip currents! Don't focus on the category! Our hearts go out to ALL impacted by #Dorian. #nws pic.twitter.com/Q6ihg37IyI — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 6, 2019

#HurricaneDorian's eyewall winds hitting Buxton, North Carolina and Cape Hatteras pic.twitter.com/ZnnkoSPVmj — ABC 33/40 News (@abc3340) September 6, 2019

Highway 12 in Buxton, North Carolina, was completely submerged in water by the early afternoon on Friday.

Even though the storm was downgraded to a Category 1, winds were still strong enough to knock over trees and damage homes.

Just how strong is #HurricaneDorian even though it’s not directly above Norfolk? Strong enough to bring a tree down onto this house. https://t.co/sV0EXxGLuw pic.twitter.com/WSUaAPvpKC — Julio Avila (@JulioAvilaTV) September 6, 2019

Tree and power pole Down in West Ashley off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard just across the Cosgrove bridge #Dorian #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Afhrmel4r8 — Brodie Hart (@BrodieHart) September 5, 2019

Late Thursday, the downpour of rain from the storm submerged much of downtown Charleston’s main roads.

Market Street is about a foot deep in water as #Dorian gusts blow rain sideways in downtown #Charleston. More than 100k are without power #chswx pic.twitter.com/lblW7sA4WL — Eric Connor (@cericconnor) September 5, 2019

In Atlantic Beach, possible tornadoes were reported spurning up out of the Dorian winds. The powerful winds knocked fences down and stripped the walls from the building seen below.

We’re seeing some damage in Atlantic Beach now that the sun is up. The roof blew off the Bogue Shores hotel. The manager said the same thing happened during Florence. No one is hurt. @wnct9 #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/SNYSt7oOh2 — Dillon Huffman (@DillonHuffmanTV) September 6, 2019

Tornadoes were also reported in the town of Emerald Isle, where entire buildings were razed to the ground.

Damage is being assessed after a tornado touched down in Emerald Isle. During hurricanes, tornadoes can form quickly with little warning. The threat of tornadoes will persist across portions of central & eastern NC through Fri. as Dorian’s bands expand north. ???? by Carteret Co. pic.twitter.com/9QYFiUBNHA — NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 5, 2019

The storm’s wide reach made an impact on local wildlife as well. The images below appear to capture porpoises swimming through a canal in Cedar Island, North Carolina.

Wow. Never seen this before. Porpoises in the canal on the Marsh Road in Cedar Island just now. Photo credit: Faith Ann Piner Styron pic.twitter.com/9xM5oqEh53 — J.J. Smith (@jjsmithccnt) September 5, 2019

The National Hurricane Center expects tropical storm conditions will impact parts of southeastern Massachusetts late Friday or early Saturday. From there, Dorian is expected to travel up the Maine coast before eventually making its way to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.