How Lifetime’s ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ movie cast compares to their real-life royal counterparts

caption The cast of “Becoming Royal” is playing a variety of real-life royals. source Lifetime

The ne w Lifetime movie “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” documents a fictionalized version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding and first year of marriage.

w Lifetime movie It’s a follow-up to the Lifetime film “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” which detailed a fictionalized version of the couple’s courting and engagement.

The “Becoming Royal” film features some new cast members – here’s how closely they resemble the real-life royals they play.

Lifetime recently debuted its film “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal,” a fictionalized movie about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding and first year of marriage.

This film is actually Lifetime’s follow-up to 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” which followed the fictionalized version of the pair’s meeting and courtship.

In the first movie, “Luke Cage” star Parisa Fitz-Henley played Markle and “The Loch” star Murray Fraser played Prince Harry. The sequel, however, features many new cast members and two different actors in the titular roles.

Here’s the “Becoming Royal” cast and how they compare to their real-life royal counterparts.

Charlie Field played Prince Harry.

caption Charlie Field and Prince Harry. source Lifetime/Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Per an interview with People magazine, Charlie Field’s hair is actually more blonde in real life, but he dyed it redder for the film. To prepare to play Prince Harry, Field also said he also grew out his facial hair.

You may have seen Field before on the BBC drama “Poldark” in which he played John Craven.

Even Tiffany Smith’s friends think she looks very similar to Meghan Markle.

caption Tiffany Smith and Meghan Markle. source Lifetime/ Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prior to her role in this Lifetime film, Tiffany Smith had a few minor parts on shows like “Jane the Virgin” and in films like “Vice.”

Smith told People magazine that she looks so similar to Markle that her friends used to watch the TV show “Suits” when they missed her, perhaps so they felt like they were seeing their friend onscreen. Between 2011 and 2018, Markle starred on “Suits.”

Jordan Whalen played a new version of Prince William.

caption Jordan Whalen and Prince William. source Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In the first “Meghan & Harry” film, Prince William was played by “iZombie” actor Burgess Abernethy, but Jordan Whalen tackled the role in the sequel.

Per Marie Claire magazine, Whalen let the hair and makeup team pluck out and bleach some of his real hair to recreate Prince William’s look.

You may have previously seen Whalen with all of his hair in the 2018 movie “The Assassin’s Code” in which he played Keller Abrams.

Laura Mitchell reprised her role as Kate Middleton.

caption Laura Mitchell and Kate Middleton. source Lifetime/Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty

For Laura Mitchell, getting to play Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton on TV is a bit of a dream come true. She previously told Seattle Refined that, growing up, she was “very much obsessed with Prince William.” She said when she was younger she even had his picture on her wall.

Before she played Kate Middleton, Mitchell was a staple actress in Hallmark’s holiday movies including “October Kiss” and “Finding Santa.”

Charles Shaughnessy played a new Prince Charles in the sequel.

caption Charles Shaughnessy and Prince Charles. source Lifetime/Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In the first film, Prince Charles was played by “House of Cards” actor Steve Coulter. In the follow-up movie, Charles Shaughnessy took on the role.

You might recognize Shaughnessy from his role as Max Sheffield on “The Nanny.” You may also know him from other times he’s played royal rulers on TV – Shaughnessy previously played King Frederick in “My Christmas Prince” and King Edward in “Christmas With A Prince.”

Once again, Deborah Ramsay played Duchess Camilla.

caption Deborah Ramsay and Duchess Camilla. source Lifetime/Karwai Tang/WireImage

Deborah Ramsay portrayed Duchess Camilla in both films. Prior to scoring this royal role, Ramsay appeared in the TV movie “Hailey Dean Mystery: Murder, with Love” and on the show “The Magicians.”

Maggie Sullivun reprised her role as Queen Elizabeth.

caption Maggie Sullivun and Queen Elizabeth. source Lifetime/OHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty

Maggie Sullivun played quite a jovial side of the queen since her scenes were mostly with members of the royal family rather than the public.

Sullivun has also appeared on the TV shows “Fargo” and “Psych” and she is set to appear in the second “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” movie.

Melanie Nicholls-King returned as Markle’s mother Doria.

caption Melanie Nicholls-King and Doria Ragland. source Lifetime/ GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty

Markle’s mother Doria Ragland is played by Nicholls-King in both installments of Lifetime’s royal films.

Before taking on the role of Doria Ragland, the actress had appeared on shows like “Rookie Blue,” “The Sinner,” “Billions,” and “Orphan Black.”

New-Zealand actress Bonnie Soper played Princess Diana in flashbacks.

caption Bonnie Soper and Princess Diana. source Lifetime/ Julian Parker / Contributor/Getty

In an interview with New Zealand’s Stuff news website, Bonnie Soper said when she auditioned for the role, the casting people told her she looked just like Lady Di.

“It has just been a beautiful experience to play someone so complex,” she said of the role. Prior to appearing in the Lifetime film, she had mostly appeared in New-Zealand-based TV projects.

Bruce Blain brought Markle’s controversial father to life.

caption Bruce Blain and Thomas Markle. source Lifetime/Good Morning Britain

Before Bruce Blain played Thomas Markle, he appeared on a few shows including “Riverdale” as Vic and “Once Upon A Time” as the desk sergeant.

Notably, following the royal Lifetime film’s release, TMZ reported that the real Thomas Markle did not approve of the film’s portrayal of himself.