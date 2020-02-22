Harry and Meghan confirmed they will not use ‘royal’ in their branding and shared their transition plan step down from the royal family

source Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the word “Royal” in any of their branding, they announced on their website.

That means they can no longer use the phrase in the name of their non-profit organization.

The pair will officially begin their new lives in April.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but will no longer “actively use” their “His or Her Royal Highness” titles, since they are no longer working members of the royal family.

They will also not use the branding “Sussex Royal” or any iteration of that in their branding.

Insider previously reported that the pair intended to use the that for their foundation. The Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex” was registered in July, before the couple quit their royal roles.

Queen Elizabeth II was actually the one to ban the couple from using the titles, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

According to their statement, the pair plan to create a new non-profit organization with out any reference to the term “royal.”

Insider also previously reported that couple’s Instagram and website is called “Sussex Royal” and this new rule could mean they will have to change them.

The couple will no longer have an office in Buckingham Palace as of April 1 2020. According to their website their plans will undergo a year-long review period to see if the new arrangements work for all parties involved.