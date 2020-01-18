Harry and Meghan will completely step back from royal duties and stop using their titles starting in Spring 2020

caption Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex depart after visiting Bristol Old Vic on February 1, 2019 in Bristol, England. source Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan Markle will step back completely from the royal family, according to a new statement from Buckingham Palace released on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II wrote in a statement: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

The couple will still be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry will remain a prince, but will not use the title, reported Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back completely from royal duties starting in Spring 2020, according to a statement released on Saturday.

They will remain known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer receive public funds and plan to repay the Sovereign Grant for their Frogmore Cottage renovations, according to a statement released on Saturday.

A statement published by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II reads: “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.”

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” the Queen’s statement continued.

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement read. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Harry and Meghan will transition out of their royal duties starting in Spring 2020, according to the palace’s statement

Buckingham Palace shared a second statement in addition to the Queen’s announcement.

It begins: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty,” the statement continued.

The statement clarified that Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home,” according to the statement.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements. There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

The announcement closed, saying: “This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.”

Harry will remain a prince but will not use the title

As reported by Daily Mail royals correspondent Rebecca English, who responded to the palace’s announcement on Twitter, Harry will still be considered a prince but he will not use his HRH title.

The couple will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, according to English.

Major announcement from Buckingham Palace tonight:

Harry and Meghan to completely step back from royal duties.

Will not use their HRH titles any more.

Will pay back the public money spent on Frogmore & will now pay ‘commercial rent’.

They will largely live in ‘North America’ — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 18, 2020

Read more:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced they’re taking a ‘step back’ from the royal family after months of rumors

10 warning signs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ready to leave the royal family

Staff are being moved out of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage home

A London restaurant has launched a 3-course ‘Megxit’ menu featuring ‘British and Canadian cuisine with elements of ginger and LA glamour’