I want my daughter to love Harry Potter as much as I do — that’s why I love these printed swaddles and blankets

Kids clothing company aden + anais has launched a limited-edition Harry Potter collection that will bring a nostalgic and magical touch to your baby’s nursery.

The collection includes a sleeping bag ($39.95), swaddles ($59.95), blankets ($59.95), and burpy bibs ($26.95). There are four different metallic prints including Hedwig, the Golden Snitch, and more.

Here are reviews of my favorite items from the collection.

I grew up loving Harry Potter and I want to pass down that magic to my daughter Ellie. In fact, I love Harry and the Wizarding World so much that my coworkers threw the cutest Harry Potter-themed baby shower when I was pregnant with Ellie, who is now 15 months old. I plan on slowly introducing her to the series as she grows up and I can’t wait until she’s old enough to read the books with me.

Until then, I’ll keep dressing Ellie in cute HP-inspired clothes, like this limited-edition collection from aden + anais that coincidentally matches her moon and star-inspired nursery. It’s safe to say the Harry Potter collection didn’t disappoint and Ellie will be snuggling up with the magical prints for years to come.

The prints are very subtle, so it took me a while to appreciate the timelessness of them; I originally wanted a loud print that screamed Harry Potter

There are five different products in the Harry Potter line, and there is something for every age from newborns to toddlers. While I liked each one immediately, I honestly wasn’t so sure about the prints because I wanted something that really screamed Harry Potter – these don’t. But the more I look at them, the more I love the subtlety.

Fans of the series will love the subtle nods to Hedwig, Golden Snitch, the Invisibility Cloak, the Whomping Willow, deer Patronus, and more. There are four different prints, with the blankets and burpy bibs being reversible with a different print on each side. If I had to choose a favorite, it would be the golden Hedwig print, and I also love the symbolism of wrapping Ellie in a Patronus-inspired print.

I like how the prints aren’t loud with logos or trademarks plastered all over them. I can just picture a cute Harry Potter-themed newborn photo session with these swaddles and blankets; those who aren’t dedicated Potterheads will still love the whimsical prints too.

Here’s what five of my favorite items from the collection are like

Muslin Swaddles

$59.95, available on Amazon

aden + anais is known for its soft and breathable muslin swaddles; we loved swaddling Ellie in them when she was a newborn, and she still uses them as light blankets now. They were also perfect when she was younger to set her on during tummy time.

Classic Dream Blanket

$59.95, available on Amazon

This blanket is the perfect size for babies and toddlers, and it’s warmer and thicker than the muslin swaddles with four layers of muslin instead of just one. We’ve had one of the classic dream blankets since before Ellie was born and it’s still in great condition more than 15 months later.

Oversized Muslin Blanket

Made of the same material as the classic blanket only much bigger, this blanket can stay with your child into adulthood. Or, you know, you could buy it for yourself.

Classy Burpy Bibs

These burp cloths also function as bibs and are so well designed. They’re curved to fit nicely around your shoulder as a burp cloth or around your baby’s neck like a bib.

Classic Sleeping Bag

Sleeping bags are the perfect wearable blanket to keep babies warm while sleeping and Ellie cozies up in hers every night. We love how this one is soft and breathable while still keeping Ellie warm. It also unzips from the bottom, so it’s easy to change diapers in the middle of the night.