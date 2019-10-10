S’well has entire water bottle collections dedicated to both ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Frozen 2,’ and everything is under $20

caption S’well just dropped two new collections inspired by Hogwarts and Arendelle. source S’well

Reusable-bottle brand S’well just dropped collections inspired by “Harry Potter” and “Frozen 2.”

The “Frozen” water bottles feature characters like Queen Elsa, Olaf, and Princess Anna.

The“Harry Potter” bottles highlight all of the Hogwarts houses and Quidditch.

The bottles cost between $14.99 and $19.99 depending on the size and design.

You can now hydrate on-the-go while bringing some of your favorite fictional characters with you.

S’well, known for its popular reusable water bottles, recently released two new collections – one featuring “Harry Potter” and the other inspired by “Frozen 2.”

The S’ip by S’well bottles come in a variety of themed designs inspired by your favorite muggles, wizards, ice queens, and magical snowmen.

Designed to keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours, these bottles are sold on S’well’s website as well as online at retailers like Target and Amazon.

Here are some of the best bottles you can snag from the “Harry Potter” and “Frozen 2” collections for under $20.

The Boy Who Lived bottle features a classic “Harry Potter” design.

caption This bottle is not dishwasher safe. source S’well

This 15-ounce white water bottle celebrates Harry Potter’s trademark glasses and lightning-bolt scar.

Price: $19.99

The Hogwarts bottle is perfect for aspiring witches and wizards.

caption Every house is represented on this one. source S’well

Whether you’ve finished your time at the school of witchcraft and wizardry years ago or are still waiting on that Hogwarts acceptance letter, this 15-ounce water bottle is a fun choice.

This gold-colored bottle features an overlay of the Hogwarts crest.

Price: $19.99

Fans of Quidditch can bring this bottle to practice.

caption This bottle is a sleek black color. source Amazon

The Quidditch bottle is especially perfect for any athlete or “Harry Potter” fan who loves the sport.

The 15-ounce black bottle features a golden snitch and icons representing all four of the Hogwarts houses.

Price: $29.98

The bottle of house mascots is the most decorated of the “Harry Potter” selections.

caption It’s currently sold out at Target. source S’well

Whether you’re a Gryffindor or Hufflepuff, this bottle has something for every house.

This 15-ounce navy-blue bottle is decorated with the animals associated with the four Hogwarts houses – snakes, badgers, eagles, and lions.

Price: $19.99

The new line-up also features “Frozen” bottles like this one, which showcases Elsa.

caption The bottle is light blue. source S’well

This 15-ounce light-blue Elsa bottle features the Queen of Arendelle.

Price: $19.99

There is a bottle with Olaf, too.

caption The bottle is quite simple. source S’well

This Olaf bottle is perfect for anyone who wants to build a snowman, or just carry one around with them all day.

The 15-ounce bottle features a drawing of Olaf’s smiling face on a snow-white background.

Price: $19.99

Anna fans can snag a bottle, too.

caption It holds 15 ounces of liquid. source S’well

No “Frozen” collection would be complete without this princess. Another 15-ounce bottle, this light-pink one features a drawing of Anna.

Price: $19.99

The Frozen Adventure bottle is covered with familiar faces.

caption The smaller version is currently sold out on the S’well website. source S’well

This “Frozen” bottle features familiar characters, like Hans, Anna, Elsa, and Olaf, and colorful snowflakes.

It is available in both 10-ounce and 15-ounce sizes, although this one is currently sold out in the smaller size.

Price: $14.99 for a 10-ounce bottle // $19.99 for a 15-ounce bottle

The Trusty Sidekick bottle is another way to celebrate Olaf.

caption This one is especially perfect for winter months. source S’well

The Trusty Sidekick bottle is similar to the Frozen Adventure one, except this one features only Olaf instead.

The dark-blue bottle also comes in both 10-ounce and 15-ounce sizes.

Price: $14.99 for a 10-ounce bottle // $19.99 for a 15-ounce bottle

The Queen of Arendelle bottle is perfect for Elsa fans.

caption This bottle features pastel shades of blue. source S’well

This light-blue bottle features everyone’s favorite ice queen in different poses, plus a variety of cool-toned snowflakes.

Price: $14.99 for a 10-ounce bottle // $19.99 for a 15-ounce bottle

Anna is the star of the Brave Princess bottle.

caption S’well sells this bottle in two sizes. source S’well

Of course, Anna gets her time in the spotlight as well.

The Brave Princess bottle is pastel pink and features a snowflake pattern and Anna in different poses.

Price: $14.99 for a 10-ounce bottle // $19.99 for a 15-ounce bottle