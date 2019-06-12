A new ‘Harry Potter’-inspired café in New York serves Butterbeer coffee in a magical setting

caption A New York City café is serving up Butterbeer lattes. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

A “Harry Potter”-themed café called Steamy Hallows recently opened in New York City.

INSIDER got the chance to stop by for a tour and taste test.

The space is filled with clever “Harry Potter” references and vintage decor.

The Butterbeer latte is as delicious as you’d expect, while the Love Potion #9 3/4 was the surprise highlight.

“Harry Potter” fans typically head to Universal Studios when they want to be immersed in the intricate world created by J.K. Rowling, but a new wizard-themed café is looking to bring a touch of magic to New York City.

Steamy Hallows is located in New York’s East Village and is from the same team that brought the Tim Burton films to life with the popular Beetle House bar.

INSIDER got a chance to stop by the new “Harry Potter”-inspired café for a closer look at its Instagram-worthy decor, as well as a taste test of its most popular drinks.

Steamy Hallows is located in New York City’s East Village.

caption You’ll find it on East 6th Street between Avenues A and B. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

It’s location at 514 East 6th Street is slightly unassuming from the outside, but inside is an intricately decorated café that makes the trip to the East Village worth it.

Once inside, you’ll be immediately struck by its charming atmosphere and quaint size.

caption It’s a charming “grab and go” café. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

The owners describe it as a “grab and go” style café, and that’s certainly reflected in its size. There are only four stools along the wall, so it’s best not to plan on spending an entire afternoon lounging there, but the decor is incredibly Diagon Alley-esque.

The owner, Zach Neil, wanted the café to represent what a small coffee shop might look like in Diagon Alley.

caption Floating candles line the ceiling of the counter. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Neil noted that he purposely avoided going too “over the top” with the decor in order to make it more immersive.

There are still tons of fun references to the “Harry Potter” books and movies throughout.

caption Watch out for mandrakes. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

“Harry Potter” quotes and figures line the shelves, and you’ll even find a screaming mandrake or two.

Many of the items are vintage antiques to mimic the classic, weathered look of the shops in Diagon Alley.

caption There’s tons to explore. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

The above shelf features an antique urn and coffee grinder, which Neil thinks adds a more authentic touch when placed amongst the more obvious Potter references.

The cauldron full of billowing smoke at the window might make you feel like you’re in potions class at Hogwarts.

caption A magical touch. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

It’s probably the most eye-catching bit of decor, and one that will certainly make its way to many Instagram feeds.

The ceiling is also meant to evoke the floating candles and night sky effect of the Hogwarts Great Hall.

caption Ornate chandeliers line the ceiling. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

If you’re looking for an even bigger tribute to the Great Hall, a Hogwarts-themed brunch is making its way to New York City in the fall.

Of course, the real reason to come is for the delicious drinks.

caption The menu is made up of special lattes and classic drinks. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Steamy Hallows serves up a small but impressive menu of goodies.

The Butterbrew and Love Potion #9 3/4 are some of the most popular drinks on the menu.

caption The Butterbrew is topped with edible glitter. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

My barista for the day, Tim, said both the Butterbeer and Love Potion #9 3/4 are the most visually pleasing of the café’s selections.

The Butterbrew is the café’s take on the Butterbeer beverage served in the world of Harry Potter.

caption The glittery topping is truly Instagram-worthy. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Universal Studios has a popular version available at its Wizarding World of Harry Potter locations, though Neil says he isn’t a fan of the theme park’s sweet concoction.

Instead, Neil based his latte on classic recipes from the 1500s, which would typically include ingredients like real butter and ginger for a mix of sweet and savory flavors.

The result is a delicious balance of buttery smooth sweetness and a slightly savory flavor that tastes delightful.

caption I was left with a glitter mustache. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

Butterbeer-inspired drinks always run the risk of veering into overly sweet butterscotch territory, but the Butterbrew at Steamy Hallows is perfectly balanced. At first sip, you’re met with a caramel-esque sweetness and slight spice that’s immediately offset by a savory buttery flavor that is ultimately smoothed out by the warmth of the coffee.

It’s exactly what I imagined Butterbeer to taste like and is definitely worth its $7 price tag.

However, the Love Potion #9 3/4 was the surprise highlight of the two drinks I tried.

caption The combination of flavors is strangely delicious. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

The glittery latte consists of chocolate mocha syrup, rosewater, raspberry syrup, and espresso. The rosewater is incredibly fragrant and the combination of floral and sweet flavor profiles makes for an initially strange yet ultimately delicious result.

Fans of rosemary, lavender, and other herbal-infused lattes will find that this one is right up their alley, as will those who find the idea of Butterbeer a bit too rich for their tastes.

The Butterbrew is still a must-try for its importance to the “Harry Potter” world, but I’ll be personally returning for a second cup of this strangely alluring Love Potion.

A second location recently opened in Kingston, Pennsylvania.

caption The New York location opened in February. source Daniel Boan/INSIDER

While the New York City location is meant to be quaint and cozy, the Kingston location is a bit more elaborate with bubbling cauldrons and magic paintings on the wall.

The New York City location is a limited pop-up for now, though the team behind it hopes to keep it going for as long as possible. The Beetle House bar was also initially a pop-up but has become a popular New York staple since 2016, so it’s possible that Steamy Hallows could stick around just as long.

Check out Steamy Hallows on Facebook here.