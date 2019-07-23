18 great movies and TV shows you can watch the stars of ‘Harry Potter’ in right now

It’s been nine years since the last “Harry Potter” film was released, but fans of the franchise and its talented cast can still watch their favorite witches and wizards on other great movies and TV shows.

Some of those include Daniel Radcliffe‘s “Miracle Workers” on TBS, Rupert Grint‘s “Sick Note” on Netflix, and Alfred Enoch’s “How to Get Away With Murder” on ABC.

Here’s a list with 18 projects where you can watch the former witches and wizards in right now.

Daniel Radcliffe, who we first met as the titular character in “Harry Potter,” stars on the TBS comedy “Miracle Workers.” Steve Buscemi and Angela Kinsey from “The Office” also appear on the limited series.

Daniel Radcliffe portrays an angel, Craig, on the show.

Synopsis: “A comedy set in the offices of Heaven Inc. When God plans to destroy the Earth, two low-level angels must convince their boss to save humanity. They bet him they can pull off their most impossible miracle yet: help two humans fall in love.”

Watch all seven episodes on TBS.

Emma Watson, who portrayed the brightest witch of her age, Hermione Granger, took on the role of Princess Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Emma Watson starred in "Beauty and the Beast" (2017).

Synopsis: “A selfish prince is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life, unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman he keeps prisoner.”

Watch it on Netflix.

Rupert Grint, aka Harry’s right hand man, Ronald Weasley, stars on Netflix’s “Sick Note.” Lindsay Lohan also appears on the comedic show.

Rupert Grint portrays compulsive liar Daniel Glass on "Sick Note."

Synopsis: “When Daniel Glass is misdiagnosed with a fatal disease, he begins to notice how everyone around him treats him better, so he decides to keep pretending that he really is sick. This leads to more lies, and, eventually, crimes.”

Watch season one and two on Netflix.

Alfred Enoch, who portrayed the loyal Dean Thomas, starred alongside Viola Davis for the first four seasons on ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder.”

Alfred Enoch portrays Wes Gibbins on "How to Get Away With Murder."

Synopsis: “A group of ambitious law students and their brilliant criminal defense professor become involved in a twisted murder plot that promises to change the course of their lives.”

Watch seasons one through five on Netflix.

Fiona Shaw, who played Harry’s aunt Petunia Dursley, stars alongside Sandra Oh on BBC’s “Killing Eve.” Shaw also had a small role on the second season of Amazon’s “Fleabag.”

Fiona Shaw on "Killing Eve" and "Fleabag."

“Killing Eve” synopsis: “After a series of events, the lives of a security operative and an assassin become inextricably linked.”

Watch season one on Hulu.

“Fleabag” synopsis: “A comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to cope with life in London whilst coming to terms with a recent tragedy.”

Watch seasons one and two on Amazon.

Julie Walters, who played Ron’s mom, Molly Weasley, has starred in several projects recently, including “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Paddington 2.”

Christine Baranski and Julie Walters in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” synopsis: “Five years after the events of ‘Mamma Mia!’ Sophie prepares for the grand reopening of the Hotel Bella Donna as she learns more about her mother’s past.”

Watch it on HBO.

“Mary Poppins Returns” synopsis: “Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives.”

Watch it on Netflix.

“Paddington 2” synopsis: “Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family and a popular member of the local community, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.”

Watch it on HBO.

Emma Thompson, who portrayed Hogwarts’ divination Professor Sybil Trelawney, has starred in numerous films and TV series since her “Harry Potter” days. Most recently, she starred on HBO’s “Years and Years.”

Emma Thompson on HBO's "Years and Years."

Synopsis: “Follows a busy family from Manchester with their lives converging on one crucial night in 2019.”

Watch season one on HBO.

Tom Felton, who played the sly Draco Malfoy, and Natalia Tena, who portrayed the shapeshifting Nymphadora Tonks, star on the YouTube original series, “Origin.”

Tom Felton and Natalia Tena star on "Origin."

Synopsis: “A group of strangers struggle for survival aboard a spaceship heading to a distant planet.”

Watch all 10 episodes of season one on YouTube.

Maggie Smith, who portrayed Professor McGonagall, stars on ITV’s “Downton Abbey.” The show, which ended in 2015, is now available on Amazon.

Synopsis: “A chronicle of the lives of the British aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th Century.”

Watch all six seasons on Amazon.

Matthew Lewis, who played one of the understated heroes of the saga, Neville Longbottom, appears on season four of BBC’s “Ripper Street.”

Matthew Lewis played Sgt. Drum Drummond on "Ripper Street."

Synopsis: “The streets of Whitechapel are the haunt of Detective Inspector Edmund Reid and his team of officers, who aim to maintain law and order in a place once terrorized by Jack the Ripper.”

Watch seasons one through four on Netflix.

David Bradley, who played the grumpy Argus Filch, stars on FX’s “The Strain” and had a recurring role on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” since his time in “Harry Potter.”

David Bradley on FX's "The Strain."

“The Strain” synopsis: “A mysterious viral outbreak with hallmarks of an ancient and evil strain of vampirism ravages the city of New York.”

Watch all four seasons on Hulu.

“Game of Thrones” synopsis: “Nine noble families fight for control over the mythical lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for thousands of years.”

Watch all eight seasons on HBO.

Gary Oldman, who played Harry’s late godfather, Sirius Black, has appeared in many other great films and even won an Oscar for his leading role in 2017’s “Darkest Hour.” Netflix recently added two films from another franchise in which he stars in: “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight.”

Gary Oldman played Commissioner Jim Gordon in "The Dark Knight."

“Batman Begins” synopsis: “After training with his mentor, Batman begins his fight to free crime-ridden Gotham City from corruption.”

Watch it on Netflix.

“The Dark Knight” synopsis: “When the menace known as The Joker emerges from his mysterious past, he wreaks havoc and chaos on the people of Gotham. The Dark Knight must accept one of the greatest psychological and physical tests of his ability to fight injustice.”

Watch it on Netflix.

David Thewlis, who played one of Harry’s mentors (and werewolf), Remus Lupin, voices the Shame Wizard on Netflix’s coming-of-age cartoon series, “Big Mouth.”

David Thewlis played Shame Wizard on "Big Mouth."

Synopsis: “Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty.”

Watch season one and two on Netflix.