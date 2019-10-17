‘Harry Potter’ fans can now buy a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper for the holidays

- source
- Hallmark is selling a Hogwarts Castle Christmas Tree Topper for “Harry Potter” lovers.
- The tree topper lights up and plays Hedwig’s theme song from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” It can also interact with other pieces in Hallmark’s “Harry Potter Storytellers” collection, which includes ornaments that look like Harry, Ron, and Hermione.
- You can buy “Harry Potter” themed Christmas decor for the whole house, thanks to products like PB Teen’s Hogwarts House Stockings and William Sonoma’s Harry Potter Cookie Cutter Set.
- The Christmas tree topper retails for $119.99, and it’s available for purchase on Amazon.
This year, you can make your house feel even more magical for the holidays with a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper from Hallmark.
The topper lights up and plays Hedwig’s theme song from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” at the touch of a button, so fans can feel like they’ve been transported to the wizarding school.
The tree topper retails for $119.99, and is available on Amazon at the time of writing.
The decoration is part of Hallmark’s “Harry Potter Storytellers” collection, and it can interact with other ornaments in the line. When you put the pieces near each other, they play songs from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as a group.
Other items in the collection include Harry, Ron, and Hermione ornaments, which retail for around $29 each.
You can also buy other Christmas decor items inspired by the series, like these Hogwarts stockings from PB Teen ($39.50 each) which let you represent your house on Christmas morning.
And Williams-Sonoma offers a “Harry Potter” Cookie Baking Kit ($24.95).
You can check out the full collection of “Harry Potter” ornaments on Hallmark’s website.