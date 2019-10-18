‘Harry Potter’ fans can now buy a Hogwarts-themed Christmas pop-up book for the holidays

caption A 13-inch tree pops out of the book. source Insight Editions

You can bring the magic of “Harry Potter” to your home this year with a festive pop up book published by Insight Editions.

The book opens in the center to reveal a 13-inch Christmas tree set in the Hogwarts Great Hall. It also contains 25 ornaments readers can hang from the tree and use to count down to Christmas.

Take a peek at what the tree looks like when you fill it up with ornaments.

caption The book contains 25 ornaments. source Insight Editions

In addition to the tree and ornaments, the picture book also comes with a booklet full of behind-the-scenes information from the “Harry Potter” movies. Readers can find out more about the props, the set design, and iconic holiday scenes from the series.

The book retails for $39.99, and is available on Amazon at the time of writing.

caption The book is available for purchase on Amazon/ source Insight Editions

Insight Editions makes other “Harry Potter” books, like a Christmas sweater holiday note set inspired by Mrs. Weasley’s handmade gifts ($11.45). They’re available for purchase on Amazon.

caption The sweater notes are available on Amazon. source Insight Editions

You can buy other “Harry Potter” Christmas decor for your house this year too, like a Hogwarts Christmas tree topper ($119.99) that lights up and sings from Hallmark, which is also sold on Amazon.

caption A Hogwarts Christmas tree topper is available on Amazon. source Amazon

Or you could buy a Lego “Harry Potter” advent calendar ($39.99) that features over 300 pieces and 24 doors full of miniature hidden gifts.

You can get the calendar-toy combo from the Lego Store.

caption The Lego advent calendar is available from the Lego store. source LEGO

You can see Insight’s full collection of “Harry Potter” products here.