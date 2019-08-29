Pottery Barn’s new ‘Harry Potter’ collection lets fans make their home look like their favorite Hogwarts house

By
Meredith Cash
-
You can embrace the wizarding worlds of

You can embrace the wizarding worlds of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” with Pottery Barn’s new home decor.
  • Pottery Barn is selling a new line of home decor and accessories inspired by the wizarding world of “Fantastic Beasts” and “Harry Potter.”
  • The new additions to the “Harry Potter” line include throw pillows inspired by each of the four Hogwarts houses, a floating candle, golden snitch string lights, a Marauder’s Map tray, and more.
  • The “Fantastic Beasts” collection features everything from Phoenix throw blankets and Nagini pillows to Elder Wand sheets and “lumos” night lamps.
  • Both the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” items, which start at $14.50, became available on the Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Teen websites on Thursday.
Pottery Barn is releasing new home decor inspired by the wizarding worlds of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” to help make your house a bit more magical.

The new merchandise includes everything from Elder Wand bedsheets and tabletop lamps to Hogwarts house-themed throw pillows and golden snitch string lights.

Both the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” collections became available on the Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Teen websites on Thursday, with items starting at $14.50. Check out photos of some of the enchanting decor below:

Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Teen are introducing new decor based on “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” to help bring the magic to your home.

A dresser with Pottery Barn Teen “Fantastic Beasts” accents.
“Fantastic Beasts” fanatics can sleep in a cozy bed lined with mystical duvet covers and Elder Wand sheets.

Pottery Barn Teen “Fantastic Beasts” bedding and accents.
And you can add Nagini or wand-inspired throw pillows for an added magical touch.

Pottery Barn Teen “Fantastic Beasts” throw pillows.
There’s a magic wand lamp that lights up at the tip as if you’ve just recited a “lumos” spell.

Pottery Barn Teen “Fantastic Beasts” magic wand lamp.
Many of the ornate pieces, like this elevator-inspired jewelry holder, are actually quite functional.

Pottery Barn Teen “Fantastic Beasts” jewelry holder.
And others are perfect for cozying up and watching the wizarding films.

Pottery Barn Teen “Fantastic Beasts” Phoenix throw blanket.
The new additions to the “Harry Potter” collection allow fans to show their loyalty to their Hogwarts house of choice.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” Hogwarts house throw pillows.
And there are floating candles that’ll make your bedroom feel like the famous Hogwarts dormitories.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” floating candle.
Or you can opt for the twinkling glow of these golden snitch string lights.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” golden snitch string lights.
You can celebrate Christmas just like Ron and Harry with this burgundy garland.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” Christmas garland.
And get into the holiday spirit by cozying up in front of the fire with Hogwarts-crested tumblers and house-themed coasters.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” tumblers and coasters.
You can serve some hot chocolates or eggnog using a serving tray printed with the infamous Marauder’s Map.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” Marauder’s Map serving tray.
And you can even serve drinks up in mugs with the Hogwarts crest.

But if you’d rather keep it to the kitchen, Pottery Barn has you covered with Hogwarts house napkins and place mats.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” place mats and napkins.
Items from both collections start at $14.50 and are available now on the Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Teen websites.

Pottery Barn “Harry Potter” Gryffindor throw pillow.
You can check out the full collections at the Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Teen websites.