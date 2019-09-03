Pottery Barn Teen’s Fantastic Beasts Collection features decor and bedding that ‘Harry Potter’ fans of any age will love

source Pottery Barn

“Harry Potter” fans will want to check out the new Fantastic Beasts line available from Pottery Barn Teen.

While these items are meant for the teen set, there are many items that adults will love.

This eclectic collection really does bring a bit of magic in your home.

From a Nagini Mirror ($299) to a Niffler Critter Beanbag ($179 to $308), there’s a wide array of options for every age.

One of the aspects that I find irresistible about the “Harry Potter” franchise is the whimsical and, of course, magical art direction of the films. This Wizarding World that the filmmakers created, and as seen on the big screen, possesses a charm that is delightfully unique to the franchise.

While the first Harry Potter movies are stylistically steeped in school days, the “Fantastic Beasts” films are far more sophisticated in spirit. This brand new Fantastic Beasts collection by Pottery Barn Teen pays homage to the Harry Potter prequels in subtle and stunning ways.

The Fantastic Beasts line is inspired, as was the movie, by art nouveau, art deco, and 1920s New York City. Think Erte, the Chrysler Building, and glamorous flappers mixed in with a healthy dose of a wizardly aesthetic. There are snake mirrors, phoenix lamps, magic wand pillows, Elder Wand bedding, velvet robes, and cozy throws – all embodying old-school glamour.

I, for one, love a whimsical touch when it comes to home decor and have set my sights on ordering the Wizarding World Nagini Mirror and the Magical Spells Table Lamp. And I’m far from my teen years, proving that Pottery Barn’s younger offerings aren’t only for those under the age of 18. If you’d like to shop a more adult line, they’ve also released a new Harry Potter collection for entertaining over at Pottery Barn that includes pillows, Hogwarts napkins, and a very cool floating candle.

In the meantime, take a peek at 10 of our favorite pieces from Pottery Barn Teen’s new Fantastic Beasts collection:

A snake-embellished mirror

This edgy wall mirror is not for those faint of heart (or those with a fear of snakes). This gold-hued mirror features two intertwined snakes framing your reflection. If you’re feeling the gold snake style, make sure to check out the Wizarding World Nagini Earring Holder ($129) too.

An art deco mirror

If the snakes are a bit much for you, this is a far less feisty option. One of the cool things about this gold-hued mirror is that it can be mounted either vertically or horizontally.

A practical and magic time piece

Keep track of the hour, and of oncoming hazards (at least in your Harry Potter fantasies) with this very detailed Magical Threat Clock. “Zero Threat” to “Emergency,” you’ll always know what time it is.

A magic wand lamp

For those looking for a bit of magical illumination, there’s this unique table light. This vintage-styled lamp features Newt Scamander’s hand holding a magic wand. Very spell-worthy.

A crystal ball lamp

For those who want a Fantastic Beasts lamp that’s more subtle than the magic wand, there’s this lovely crystal ball option. This light-up orb is cradled in a stand with tasteful gothic detailing.

An enchanting velvet robe

While this robe was made for the teen market, I think any of us adults would look fantastic in it, don’t you think? (It’s available up to size large/extra large, which measures 26 inches across the front bust.) This luxe velvet robe features the Ministry of Magic emblem on the back and even has pockets.

A phoenix mirror

Rise like a phoenix in the morning when you get ready while peering into this ornate swivel mirror. Perfect for the bedroom or bathroom.

A fancy jewelry holder

Safely store your necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings in this gilded jewelry holder modeled after the elevator found at the French Ministry of Magic.

A cozy beanbag chair

Kids, teens, and even adults will love to sink into this plush Niffler Critter Beanbag seat. This amusing seat also has a handy pocket in the front to keep things like your wand (or a remote control) close.

A hidden shelf

It may look like a leather suitcase, but it’s actually a clever shelf with a hidden drawer. The Newt Scamander Suitcase Shelf mounts to the wall and even has locks on the drawers, so you can keep your spells and potions safe – or more practical items.

A phoenix throw

Curl up under this large chenille throw featuring a large phoenix rising from the ashes. This supersoft blanket has fringe edges and metallic accents for a more enchanting vibe.