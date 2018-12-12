26 magical ‘Harry Potter’ gifts even the most devoted Potterheads will love

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Harry Potter

It’s hard to imagine someone not being a “Harry Potter” fan, save for You-Know-Who himself. But for that one slightly obsessed friend who has a Deathly Hallows tattoo, is a total wiz at “Harry Potter” trivia, and has re-read the books multiple times, the term “fan” probably doesn’t even begin to cover it.

If they have yet to receive their Hogwarts letter, the next best thing they could get for the holidays might just be one of these gifts. We rounded up something fun for every type of muggle and wizard, from the ones who just love the movies (aka the muggles) to the die-hards who can tell you the answer to what you’d get if you added powdered root of asphodel to an infusion of wormwood (the wizards). Happy Christmas, everyone!

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A magical mug that reveals the Marauder’s Map with hot liquid

To a muggle, this is just a black coffee mug. But witches and wizards know that once it’s full of hot frothy butterbeer, it comes to life to reveal the Marauder’s Map. If butterbeer’s not their thing, any hot beverage will do – like coffee. Coffee’s magic, right? And once they finish their drink, the mug will transform back to black. Mischief Managed.

If you want something more classic, you can opt for these mugs that heat change from black to the original covers of the “Harry Potter” books.

An illustrated collection of the “Harry Potter” books to make reading them again feel like a new experience

Perfect for Potterhead parents, this collection of illustrated books is a child’s perfect introduction to the series. Parents can read aloud while children marvel at the gorgeous illustrations as they too fall in love with images of Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Buckbeak, and Dobby. But this boxed set isn’t just for kids. It’s the perfect gift for someone who would love to see their beloved universe interpreted in a new way in full color.

A Wizard Chess set that won’t destroy itself every time you play

This might be one instance where I prefer the muggle version to the wizard version. This Wizard Chess set doesn’t come with the danger of bodily harm when bishop takes knight. It’s also convenient for those of use who love to play chess, but just don’t have the space in our cursed dungeon to keep the life-sized set.

A set of cookie cutters for your favorite house elf who loves to bake

These cookie cutters (or biscuit cutters if you’re Professor McGonagall) let them bake up some of their favorite Potter icons like Hedwig, a Nimbus 3000, a Golden Snitch, and more. They’ll want to treat their friends to some festive treats during their next “Harry Potter” marathon. As McGonagall says, “Have a biscuit, Potter!”

A Hedwig jar for your Honeyduke sweets

Pay homage to this true hero of the Second Wizarding War by giving her a prominent place in the home in the form of this cookie jar. It’s the least we can do to honor her great sacrifice. And it’s a great place to store the cookies they made with their new Harry Potter cookie cutters.

A welcome mat that shows off your wizard pride

Unfortunately science hasn’t figured out a way to allow muggles to apparate yet, so we have to settle for walking, which means dirty shoes are always a danger. Keep that “No-Maj” dirt off their clean floors with this doormat that clearly states their preferred company.

A Hogwarts PopSocket grip for muggle communication devices

Our smartphones might be the closest things we muggles have to magic wands. Think about it: We use them to communicate, have all the knowledge in the world at our fingertips, and even control other devices from afar. Treat their phone like the true magical tool it is by adding some Hogwarts flair with this PopSockets grip.

A jewelry holder they won’t need to go under water to open

They can keep their necklaces tangle-free and hidden from any nargles who might try to swipe them in this golden egg jewelry box. Thankfully, they won’t have to submerge this one underwater to get it open, much to the disappointment of Moaning Myrtle.

A set of socks any house elf would love to receive

I hope you’ll be buying these for every house elf you know. S.P.E.W. thanks you for your generosity.

A lamp that lights up with the Lumos spell

Sometimes I mutter “Lumos” to myself when I turn my phone flashlight on. This lamp is a much cooler way to get the same effect. Plus it’s dimmable, so they can stay discreet when they’re still awake at 4 a.m. rereading “The Goblet of Fire” for the 14th time.

A build-it-yourself Hogwarts LEGO set that muggles will have to do by hand

Kids will love this Lego set that lets them build Hogwarts and recreate iconic scenes from the books and films. Plus it features the whole gang from Harry, Ron, and Hermione all the way to Nearly Headless Nick, Professor Quirrell, and the Basilisk. It’s rated for ages 9 to 14, which is just the right age for them to be reading the books for the first time. This is a great pairing for someone just discovering the world of Harry Potter.

A Bluetooth speaker whose owner could be the Master of Death… metal.

If it were up to me, this Deathly Hallows Bluetooth Speaker would only play the Harry Potter film soundtracks and spooky ambient Forbidden Forest sound effects, but I guess they could listen to their muggle rock and roll or whatever.

A crate of goods that’ll make them feel like a wizard in the kitchen

This gift crate has everything they need to give Molly Weasley a run for her money in the kitchen, all with a Harry Potter flair. Bake Potter-themed cookies, cool those firewhisky cocktails with Golden Snitch-shaped ice balls, and clean it all up with your Hogwarts crest tea towel.

A Time Turner clock that actually spins

It may not be able to take them back in time or help them be in two places at once, but this time-turner clock will help them stay on top of their appointments. Its functional hourglass on the back can even time study breaks. Don’t be late for divination class!

A set of boxer briefs that are cozier to lounge in than a monogrammed wool sweater

These comfy Hogwarts house boxer briefs let them declare their house pride in a more intimate way. And yes, they’re available in all four houses, so let the Slytherin snake jokes commence.

A Golden Snitch clock that’s not hard to find

There’s a “Snitch in time” joke somewhere in here…

A kitchen towel to show your house or school pride

Potion’s bubbled over again? Clean it up quickly with this Hogwarts crest tea towel before Snape sees you, or before it eats a hole in the table! What are you brewing, exactly?

You can get house towels for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin as well.

A sentimental lamp that projects Snape’s patronus

Always. Just a single word has become one of the most famous lines in the entire Harry Potter series. It’s an encapsulation of Severus Snape’s entire story arc and a profession of unconditional and everlasting love that rocked readers everywhere. What better way to provide a reminder of that love than in the form of light?

A notebook with a moving image that looks like a cutout from the Daily Prophet

This notebook with Harry’s wanted poster on the cover is a great place to keep a journal that’s not possessed by the soul of the Dark Lord. Horcrux free, guaranteed! Plus, the lenticular photo moves when the notebook is shifted back and forth, giving it an extra magical air.

A cookbook that imagines recipes for everything from Pumpkin Juice to Acid Pops

Forget the magic, I was always envious of the food in the Harry Potter universe! This cookbook lets them recreate some of the gang’s favorite meals, drinks, and sweet treats. It’s got all the classics like butterbeer and pumpkin pasties, classic British desserts like treacle tarts, and some deep cuts from the HP universe like lemon drops, the password to Dumbledore’s office in “The Chamber of Secrets,” and Kreacher’s french onion soup from “The Deathly Hallows,” the best Harry’s ever had. Plus it tells you exactly where in the books to find the references to each food.

“Harry Potter”-themed jewelry too dainty to ever become Horcruxes

If they prefer their fandom to take a subtler form, this Deathly Hallows necklace is a great choice. It’s essentially a more delicate and elegant version of the necklace Xenophilius Lovegood wears to Bill and Fleur’s wedding. It comes in both silver and gold and it’s adjustable so they can perfectly position it as a choker. Might we suggest wearing it to the next Yule Ball?

A jar of Bertie Bott’s Beans that… don’t all taste good.

Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans are perhaps the most famous sweet to come out of the Harry Potter universe, and the flavor roulette is half the fun. Will they get tutti frutti or vomit? They won’t know until they try. Plus, the glass jar that remains after they’ve eaten all the beans is the perfect place to store their powdered root of asphodel for potions class.

A spinning toy that any seeker will want to fidget with

This Golden Snitch shaped fidget spinner will help them take out some of their boredom between Quidditch practice. Its wings spin so fast they become only a blur, just like the real thing. Good thing this one doesn’t fly or they may never catch it. If anyone else insists on sharing the Snitch spinner, be sure to remind them that Snitches have flesh memories and this one only works for them.

A Potter pillow that’s basically a ‘somnium’ hex incarnate

This sequin throw pillow has enough pizzazz to spruce up even the dreariest cupboard under the stairs. The black and silver color scheme ensures it’ll match with every type of decor and add some magic to their space.

A house scarf to keep you warm when you venture out to Hogsmeade

This scarf is a classic. It’s almost an exact replica of the ones the characters wear in the films, and it’s one of the basic pieces of Harry Potter memorabilia every fan should own. They can represent their house or remain neutral with a Hogwarts crest version if they just can’t come to terms with the fact that they’re a Hufflepuff when they’ve always insisted they were a Slytherin.

A blanket to curl up with when your day’s mischief has finally been managed

Once their mischief has been managed, they’ll love getting cozy with this Marauder’s Map throw blanket to rest up for their next adventure. It’s perfect for just lounging around or for movie marathons on the couch. Accio, popcorn!