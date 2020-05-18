The actors who played Ginny, George, and Fred in ‘Harry Potter’ joked that the Weasleys were supposed to be poor, but their school uniforms were actually made by Harrods

- Three members of the Weasley family reunited during lockdown, and the result was a lot of behind-the-scenes “Harry Potter” gossip.
- Earlier this month, James and Oliver Phelps – the twins who played Fred and George Weasley in the films – hosted Ginny Weasley actor Bonnie Wright on Zoom for their podcast, “Double Trouble.”
- Along with discussing Wright’s environmental work, the fictional siblings reflected on the 10 years they spent making the blockbuster movies, their most memorable moments, and what it’s like to be recognized by fans now.
- Oliver, who played George, said that despite the fact the Weasley family were considered to be poor, “I remember that our school trousers, they were from Harrods.”
- Wright confirmed they were “very fancy,” joking: “The Weasleys had no money but were like, ‘Oh, I’m just going to go shop at the most expensive department store.'”
- “That’s where it went,” James, who played Fred, joked.
- The “Harry Potter” chat kicks off at around 44:40 in the video below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Read more:
A TikTok makeup artist magically transformed herself into Harry Potter and Voldemort and it’s spookily realistic
Daniel Radcliffe read out thirsty tweets about himself, and there were plenty of ‘Harry Potter’ references
The 15 best movies starring ‘Harry Potter’ actors that you can watch on Netflix right now