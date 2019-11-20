Helena Bonham Carter says Daniel Radcliffe used to hold all of her beverages on the ‘Harry Potter’ set: ‘He’s got nice manners’

- source
- Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
- “The Crown” star Helena Bonham Carter revealed to Stephen Colbert that her former “Harry Potter” costar Daniel Radcliffe used to hold all of her beverages for her while they were both on set.
- “He’s got nice manners… and he was really handy because, I like my tea, and my coffee, and my Diet Coke and things, and he’d hold them all for me,” Bonham Carter shared during her appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show.”
- “It was really helpful,” she added with a laugh.
- Bonham Carter also shared that Radcliffe “loves” poetry, and frequently writes and quotes poems in his daily life.
- The “Crown” actress also shared hilarious insights about some of her other former costars, including Rihanna, whom she called “a goddess,” and Brad Pitt.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- ‘The Crown’ star Helena Bonham Carter said the key to playing a royal is not moving your upper lip when you speak
- Helena Bonham Carter hired a psychic to get Princess Margaret’s blessing to star on ‘The Crown,’ and she says the dead royal answered with advice
- Here’s what the cast of ‘The Crown’ looks like in real life
- How the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ compares to the real-life royals