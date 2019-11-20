Helena Bonham Carter says Daniel Radcliffe used to hold all of her beverages on the ‘Harry Potter’ set: ‘He’s got nice manners’

By
Libby Torres
-
Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe starred in the

caption
Helena Bonham Carter and Daniel Radcliffe starred in the “Harry Potter” films together.
source
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

  • “The Crown” star Helena Bonham Carter revealed to Stephen Colbert that her former “Harry Potter” costar Daniel Radcliffe used to hold all of her beverages for her while they were both on set.
  • “He’s got nice manners… and he was really handy because, I like my tea, and my coffee, and my Diet Coke and things, and he’d hold them all for me,” Bonham Carter shared during her appearance on CBS’ “The Late Show.”
  • “It was really helpful,” she added with a laugh.
  • Bonham Carter also shared that Radcliffe “loves” poetry, and frequently writes and quotes poems in his daily life.
  • The “Crown” actress also shared hilarious insights about some of her other former costars, including Rihanna, whom she called “a goddess,” and Brad Pitt.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.