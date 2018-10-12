A high school dance team choreographed an impressive ‘Harry Potter’-themed routine — and they executed it perfectly

- source
- Warner Bros.
- The PAC Dance Team and Advanced Dance groups at Arizona’s Walden Grove high school choreographed a dance routine to “Hedwig’s Theme,” from the “Harry Potter” soundtrack.
- The intricate six-minute routine manages to cover the arc of the entire “Harry Potter” series.
- It was performed during the high school’s homecoming weekend in late September, and has since gone viral.
- The group also performed a different version of the dance that same weekend.
- Watch the viral dance routine below:
