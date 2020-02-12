‘Harry Potter’ star Matthew Lewis posts photo from Hogwarts, Tom Felton comments: ‘I used to bully him’

“Harry Potter” star Matthew Lewis posted a photo from the Hogwarts set at Universal Orlando Resort, Florida, on Instagram on Tuesday.

“There’s a storm coming, Harry,” the Neville Longbottom star captioned the post.

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton commented saying: “I used to bully him,” with a pointing finger emoji.

The pair played nemeses during the “Harry Potter” saga as students of the Gryffindor and Slytherin houses, but are now friends and are frequently spotted interacting with each other on social media.

In a second comment, Felton added: “Went from Longbottom to Stronggotten” – a nod to Lewis’ famous “glow-up,” which saw fans comment on how much better looking the actor had become since starring as the young wizard.

In June 2015, Lewis stunned the internet with his shirtless cover for Attitude magazine.

caption Lewis in the “Harry Potter” movies, and his Attitude cover from June 2015. source Warner Bros/Attitude Magazine

Fans even coined the term “Longbottomed,” which stands for feeling awestruck when someone once known as a nobody turns into a “knight in shining armor,” according to Urban Dictionary.

Tuesday’s wasn’t the first interaction fans have enjoyed between the Longbottom and Malfoy stars.

In November last year, 32-year-old Felton posted a photo of himself looking wearied beside a portrait of Malfoy as a child with the caption: “Aging’s a b—-.”

In another nod to his glow-up, Lewis commented on the post: “Speak for yourself lad!”

