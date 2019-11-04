The actress who played Luna Lovegood reunited with other ‘Harry Potter’ fan-favorites 9 years after wrapping the last film

By
Jethro Nededog
-
Evanna Lynch as

caption
Evanna Lynch as “Harry Potter” character Luna Lovegood.
source
Warner Bros.

  • Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” movie franchise, posted an epic photo on Instagram with several other fan-favorite actors from the series.
  • Lynch, now 28, was joined by 33-year-old twins James and Oliver Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley, respectively, as well as Bonnie Wright, 28, who played their sister Ginny.
  • The quartet reunited at Rhode Island Comic-Con on Sunday and the convention earned Lynch’s appreciation for bringing them together: “Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers!”
  • Their “Harry Potter” reunion takes place nine years after the franchise wrapped filming on its final movie in 2010.
  • Lynch previously reunited with the Phelps brothers – as well as Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy – for the launch of the Universal Orlando ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in June.
  • See the photo below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.