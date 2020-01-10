A massive ‘Harry Potter’ store is opening this year. Here’s all of the magical details we have so far.

caption “Harry Potter” fans are in for a major treat. source Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has announced that a new store dedicated to the “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” franchises will open in New York City this summer.

The three-floor shop will sell personalized robes, house wands, and treats from the franchise like Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans.

Early concept art for the shop hints that it might include a sidewalk cafe serving wizardly refreshments like butterbeer.

For 2020, “Harry Potter” fans will probably want to add a trip to the East Coast to their bucket lists.

This summer, Warner Bros. is opening the first flagship store dedicated to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – and it will be located in New York City.

This will be the largest store in the world that’s dedicated to the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

The store, which will be the biggest in the world based on the massively popular franchise, is slated to offer new and exciting goodies like personalized robes, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, and special house wands – with a design that will be exclusive to this location.

Located near the Flatiron building in Manhattan, the place is to be comprised of three floors and over 20,000 square feet of “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” merchandise and sights.

The official announcement also promises “interactive experiences and numerous photo opportunities,” though it’s currently unclear what these will entail.

Much about the magical store is still a mystery, but it looks like it will probably serve food and beverages

Little else has been announced so far, but the concept art Warner Bros. has released includes signs for what appears to be a sidewalk cafe within the store, serving coffee, ice cream, and butterbeer.

Also included in the mock-ups are signs for a “Wizarding Passport,” which leads fans to speculate as to whether there will be more stores or locations to visit around the world.

This isn’t the only exciting update in ‘Harry Potter’ news as of late

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter experience at Universal Studios in Florida has recently filed a patent for technology that will allow guests to use wands to interact with the real-life environment of the park.

This seems to go for “passive” wands in addition to those that already have interactive capabilities.

Not much is known about this development yet, either, including when park-goers can expect to try the new feature – but in any case, it seems as though fans have a lot to look forward to.

