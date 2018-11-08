A woman’s ‘Harry Potter’-themed proposal is going viral, and the video will warm your heart

caption Heather and Kelsey’s epic proposal is going viral. source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

Heather Pearson proposed to her girlfriend of three years Kelsey Stacy with an elaborate “Harry Potter”-themed proposal.

The plan featured a scavenger hunt, costumes, and their closest friends and family.

A video of the proposal has gone viral after author J.K. Rowling tweeted her congratulations.

Sometimes a shared interest can make a relationship even stronger. That’s exactly the case for Heather Pearson and her now-fiancée Kelsey Stacy regarding their love of the “Harry Potter” book series.

Pearson recently proposed to Stacy with an elaborate Potter-themed proposal in Portland, Oregon, that included a scavenger hunt, costumes, and the couple’s closest friends and family. The video and photos captured by Marlee Schuld of Ivory & Oak Photography are quickly going viral.

The idea came to Pearson in February when she spotted some unique artwork from Etsy seller TheBookAngel. One of the seller’s creations featured the word “Mrs.” spelled out within the pages of a book, which immediately caught Pearson’s eye.

Knowing that she wanted to propose to Stacy soon, Pearson ordered one that spelled “Marry me?” in a copy of their favorite “Harry Potter” book, “The Goblet of Fire.”

caption The plan started with a book. source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

Pearson didn’t know exactly how or when she would use the book at first, but a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in celebration of their three-year anniversary in August got her gears turning.

Stacy suggested during the trip that they should host a Halloween party for their friends and family. They quickly decided they should dress as Slytherin couple Draco Malfoy and Astoria Greengrass (Malfoy’s eventual wife), as they initially bonded over their shared placement in Slytherin after taking the Pottermore sorting hat quiz.

With their “Harry Potter”-themed outfits picked and the party planned for October, Pearson realized it was also the perfect time to plan the proposal.

caption Pearson used the fourth “Harry Potter” book to propose. source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

They planned the party for October 27, which is when Pearson’s elaborate plan kicked off. It starts with Stacy’s friends driving her to a Little Free Library, which is a small cabinet placed in some neighborhoods where readers can share books.

The first Harry Potter book was waiting for Stacy in the Little Free Library, along with a sweet handwritten note from Pearson.

caption Kelsey went on a scavenger hunt before the Halloween party. source Heather and Kelsey Pearson

A short scavenger hunt followed, leading her to two more Little Free Library locations where two more of Stacy’s best friends were waiting to surprise her.

After collecting the second and third “Harry Potter” books and handwritten notes from each location, it was time for the final stop: the rooftop of their apartment where Pearson was waiting with the fourth book.

caption Pearson was waiting on the rooftop. source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

As Pearson handed her the book spelling “Marry me?” and got down on one knee, a teary-eyed Stacy immediately said yes as their friends and family cheered in the background.

caption She said yes! source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

Now that the elaborate plan went off without a hitch, Pearson admits it was slightly stressful to coordinate, but ultimately worth it for the reaction.

“It was especially challenging because I knew her best friends would be staying in a guest suite of our apartment building so we had to coordinate where everyone would be at all times,” Pearson told INSIDER. “It added a little stress to my life planning this but absolutely 100% worth it. Her reaction was worth every bit. I can’t believe I pulled it off!”

caption It was tough to coordinate, but worth it. source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

Pearson is mostly surprised that she was able to keep it a secret from Stacy for so long.

“We have the hardest time surprising each other with anything,” she told us. “We either get too excited and spill the beans our self, or the other person figures it out. I swear we can read each other’s minds sometimes.”

caption The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive. source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

The video of the elaborate proposal has since gone viral, and Pearson could not be more pleased with the positive reaction it’s received – including a congratulatory tweet from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling herself.

Pearson says Rowling’s tweet has kicked off a “super positive, supportive, loving, and exciting” reaction on social media, and said she’s surprised that they haven’t experienced any homophobic comments.

“Kelsey and I actually talked about it early yesterday that we would expect there would be some negativity towards a same-sex couple being engaged, so we were ready for it, but it hasn’t happened thus far,” Pearson told us. “Even if it does it’s okay. We’ve heard worse, we’ve been through worse, and we have roots of love that are way stronger than any winds or storms that may come our way.”

caption “From Muggle to Mrs.” source Marlee Schuld/Ivory & Oak Photography

As for the upcoming wedding, Pearson and Stacy are planning on tying the knot in London in June 2019. They are keeping tight-lipped on specific details until they get closer to the big day, but Pearson says she’s excited, thankful, and hopeful that their story can inspire others.

“I’m just feeling really thankful and really excited to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life,” she told INSIDER. “We hope to be a source of inspiration for those in the LGBTQ+ community looking for hope, looking to feel loved and supported, looking to feel ‘normal’ – however they define that.”

