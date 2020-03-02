You can get pampered at a ‘Harry Potter’-themed day spa in Tennessee complete with potion bottles, cauldrons, and floating candles

caption Wand & Willow owner Wendy Piedad was inspired by all things magical. source Wendy Piedad

“Harry Potter” fans can visit the Wand & Willow day spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee complete with figurines of magical creatures, potion bottles, owls, and even a “Fat Lady” portrait.

Owner Wendy Piedad, a licensed massage therapist and aesthetician, is inspired by all things magical and combined her two passions to create Wand & Willow.

Speaking to Insider, Piedad said: “Visitors to the spa are enchanted when they enter and love seeing all of the subtle magical-themed decor.”

“Harry Potter” fans looking to weave a little bit of magic into their spa day should take a peek at Wand & Willow in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Owned by Wendy Piedad, who has worked in the spa industry since 2006, the Wand & Willow was born from an intrigue of all things magical, including films like “Bewitched,” “Practical Magic” and “Harry Potter,” according to her website.

Although not officially affiliated with author J.K. Rowling or Warner Bros. Entertainment, the spa itself is decorated with “Harry Potter”-inspired touches. Clients can expect to see a tapestry like the one in the Gryffindor common room from the movies, owls, bowtruckle figurines, a replica “Fat Lady” portrait, and potion bottles.

Piedad told Insider: “Visitors to the spa are enchanted when they enter and love seeing all of the subtle magical-themed decor.

“It is both elegant yet whimsical. I enjoy seeing them glancing around the treatment rooms looking at the magical creatures, floating candles, potions bottles, and cauldrons.”

The treatments on offer range from “Harry Potter”-themed package experiences (named Marauder, Philosopher, and Phoenix), to waxing and body wraps.

Piedad said to Insider: “I actually have quite a few guests who have never visited a spa before because they have never found one that seemed to call to them until they discovered Wand & Willow.

“It’s a dream come true for me to be able to combine the things that I am passionate about and to be able to bring a bit of magic into the realm of relaxation and healing.”

According to News Channel 5, Nashville, Piedad said: “A lot of the die-hard Harry Potter fans will come decked out in Harry Potter clothes or their house crests’ colors.”

But it doesn’t matter if you’re a Slytherin or Hufflepuff as Piedad added that her goal is to “just make everyone feel welcome and at home, and let everyone believe there is a little magic inside of us … that’s what keeps people coming back.”

caption Portrait of the “Fat Lady” guards the entrance of a treatment room. source News Channel 5, Nashville

However, Piedad told Insider you don’t have to be a “Harry Potter” fan to benefit from the treatments of the Wand & Willow spa.

She said: “I have been a licensed massage therapist and aesthetician for six years, so I offer professional and results-driven treatments – just in a setting that reflects my personality.”

