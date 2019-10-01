Tom Felton shared an adorable video of himself playing a competitive game against Emma Watson on the ‘Harry Potter’ set

- “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) shared a throwback video from Huntley Film Archives that showed him playing a competitive game against Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) on the set of one of the movies.
- In the video, costar Daniel Radcliffe stood in the middle and watched as Felton (with slicked back, platinum blond hair) and Watson (with frizzy brown hair and bangs) played a game in which they tried to slap each other’s hands.
- “Champion #Slytherin,” Felton captioned the post. The actor previously re-shared a similar video of the moment on Twitter.
- Watch the video below.
