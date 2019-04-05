13 magical photos of a real ‘Harry Potter’-themed wedding that looks like it was held at Hogwarts

caption The couple’s reception was inspired by the Great Hall at Hogwarts. source Andie Mercado

Anna Muehlenhaupt and Russell Moore spent months crafting custom decorations for their “Harry Potter”-themed wedding.

The couple’s friends and family also helped create a number of magical touches.

Their wedding featured Hogwarts house-themed table settings, wands, 600 “floating” candles, potion-inspired cocktails, and more.

Anna and Russell’s guests even dressed up as everyone from Lucius Malfoy to Luna Lovegood.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

For one day in February, Anna Muehlenhaupt and Russell Moore transformed a rustic building in Brooklyn into a little slice of Hogwarts.

Against a beautiful backdrop of the Great Hall, complete with hundreds of “floating” candles, the couple walked down the aisle, said “I do,” and celebrated with their loved ones.

We recently talked to Anna and Russell to find out more about their “Harry Potter”-inspired wedding, and how they brought the magical universe to life. Take a closer look at their special day below.

Anna and Russell tied the knot at The Green Building in the Gowanus neighborhood of Brooklyn.

caption The two wed on February 22. source Andie Mercado

Formerly a brass foundry, The Green Building is known for its sprawling event spaces, exposed brick walls, and soaring ceilings.

The two spent months crafting decorations inspired by “Harry Potter.”

caption Anna and Russell even hung 600 candles from the ceiling. source Andie Mercado

Anna said it was “very difficult to find classy pre-made ‘Harry Potter’ party supplies,” so she and Russell – who both have backgrounds in theater and set design – decided to make most of their wedding decorations from scratch.

She also set out to “strike a balance” between making their wedding theme “too overdone and too subtle.”

“I didn’t want it to look like a children’s birthday party, but I also didn’t want it to look like including the ‘Harry Potter’-esque touches were an afterthought,” she told INSIDER.

Their family and friends also helped create a number of magical touches.

caption The couple’s family friends painted portraits to hang on the walls. source Andie Mercado

Anna said the couple’s friends in New York City spent countless weekends and nights helping them fold flowers, make wands, string candles, and more.

Some of the couple’s family members also came into town a week before the wedding to pitch in. Another group of family friends painted all the portraits that Anna and Russell wanted to hang on the walls of the venue.

Russell told INSIDER he feels “incredibly grateful” for everyone who made the couple’s vision a reality. “Words can’t describe my appreciation for them,” the groom said.

Fans will recognize some iconic items from the “Harry Potter” books, like the Hand of Glory.

caption The couple made the Hand of Glory less spooky, of course. source Andie Mercado

The Hand of Glory, which first appears in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” is a mysterious object that illuminates only for its holder.

Sirius Black’s motorcycle and Harry Potter’s owl, Hedwig, also made appearances at the wedding.

caption Russell said their wedding DJ let them use his motorcycle as decor. source Andie Mercado

Anna and Russell also had decorations that looked like the Sword of Gryffindor, the Golden Snitch, Ravenclaw’s Diadem, and more.

Anna said she wanted their wedding to look like they had rented Hogwarts as a venue.

caption The couple basically transported their guests to Hogwarts for one night. source Andie Mercado

The bride said it was “pretty incredible” when she stepped into the completed venue after getting her hair done on the couple’s wedding day. “The little details we had stressed so much about were definitely worth it,” added the bride, whose makeup was done by makeup artist Victoria Dada.

Russell told INSIDER he was “in awe of how it all turned out” and remembers thinking, “We did it! I can’t believe we actually did it.”

The couple’s guests even wore “Harry Potter”-inspired costumes.

caption Fans of the book series may recognize some of these outfits. source Andie Mercado

Anna and Russell’s loved ones dressed up as everyone from Lucius Malfoy to Luna Lovegood.

The bride said the couple had been “a little intentionally vague” with their dress code because they didn’t want to “force anyone too far out of their comfort zone,” but nearly all their guests showed up in some sort of costume.

According to the bride, she and Russell initially planned to have more of a traditional wedding.

caption The couple had a replica of the Marauder’s Map at their wedding. source Andie Mercado

“We’re both big ‘Harry Potter’ fans, but not necessarily the people you would think would do a wild, off-the-wall wedding,” she said.

But they realized they weren’t “super enthused about it.”

caption The couple made Hogwarts house-themed table settings, complete with wands. source Andie Mercado

“Neither of us [were] really into thinking about the subtleties that go into planning a more traditional wedding, so we were both going through the motions,” Anna said.

But when their first choice for a wedding venue ended up being way over budget, the couple decided to “throw caution to the wind” and have a “Harry Potter”-themed wedding.

“That changed our venue and our focus and also helped us find the joy in planning that we’d both been missing,” she added.

Anna said working with Russell to recreate their favorite parts of the “Harry Potter” books was “very marriage-affirming.”

caption The couple folded flowers out of used books. source Andie Mercado

“It was also really incredible having my husband as an equal partner in planning the wedding,” the bride said.

The groom found the wedding-planning process “very fun and challenging.”

caption The couple thrifted all the glassware at their wedding. source Andie Mercado

Russell said he enjoyed being creative and solving problems that arose while planning their wedding. For example, the couple spent an entire day testing different liquids to figure out how to make the “potions” at their wedding glow.

One of the many highlights of their special day was the father-daughter dance, the bride said.

caption Anna danced with several father figures at her wedding. source Andie Mercado

Anna, who was raised by a single mom, said she had several father figures growing up. At her wedding, her mom had all her “dads” split the father-daughter dance, each dancing with her for about 30 seconds.

“It was a pretty perfect representation of my upbringing,” she told INSIDER.