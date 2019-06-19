‘Harry Potter Wizards Unite,’ the new game from the creators of ‘Pokémon Go,’ is coming to Android and iPhone on Friday

caption In “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” players will be able to explore the real world, searching for signs of magic and encountering iconic Harry Potter characters along the way. source Niantic/WB Games

“Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” is coming to Android and iOS devices on Friday June 21.

Developed by the creators of “Pokémon Go,” the new game will let players encounter Harry Potter characters and other signs of magic in the real world using augmented reality technology.

Niantic announced the official launch of “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” during a special event hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish on June 18.

Niantic announced that it was partnering with WB Games to work on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” in November 2017. The game is Niantic’s follow-up to “Pokémon Go,” which became a global phenomenon when it launched back in July 2016.

In “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” players will be able to explore the real world, searching for signs of magic and encountering iconic Harry Potter characters along the way, much like “Pokémon Go.” Players will take on the role of a new wizard recruit working with the Statute of Secrecy Task Force – the group responsible for solving the mystery of the Calamity, a major event that scattered magical artifacts and creatures all over the world.

Niantic has teased the pending release of “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” for months, but the launch date was officially confirmed at an event hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish on June 18. You can find the game on June 21 in the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.