Harry Styles once sang with blood in his mouth after biting off the tip of his tongue while tripping on magic mushrooms

Harry Styles said he did “a lot” of magic mushrooms while recording his upcoming album.

And on one occasion, the singer bit off the tip of his tongue, he told Rolling Stone.

“I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth,” the former One Direction star said.

Harry Styles has come a long way from his meticulously-managed, squeaky clean One Direction days.

In news that would likely make the boyband’s former managers gasp, the singer has revealed he once bit off the end of his tongue while tripping on magic mushrooms.

Speaking to Rolling Stone – the cover of which Styles graces this month – the musician and Gucci model explained that taking psychedelics has become part of his songwriting process.

Styles has been working on a new album and said he did “a lot” of mushrooms in the studio while recording it.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s ‘Ram’ in the sunshine,” he told the magazine.

“We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.”

It was in a corner of the Shangri-La recording studio in Malibu that Styles managed to injure himself: “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue,” the 25-year-old said.

“So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place,” he joked.

“We were here for six weeks in Malibu, without going into the city,” Styles added. “People would bring their dogs and kids. We’d take a break to play cornhole tournaments. Family values!”

In the same interview, Styles explained that he suffered from anxiety while in One Direction, and always felt afraid he would do something wrong.

“I was constantly scared I might sing a wrong note. I felt so much weight in terms of not getting things wrong,” he said.

“Now, I feel like the fans have given me an environment to be myself and grow up and create this safe space to learn and make mistakes.”