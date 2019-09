Harry Styles got a dramatic hair cut, and fans are divided over his new look

caption Harry Styles is not afraid to mix up his look. source David Becker / Stringer/Getty

Photos have emerged of Harry Styles‘ drastic new hair cut.

The singer’s trademark curls are gone and have been replaced with a straight style, swept across his face, complete with bangs.

Some fans love it, some hate it, but Styles’ army of supporters certainly have a lot of feelings about the new ‘do.

Harry Styles‘ hair has been on quite the journey.

From the now-iconic swishy curls of his “X-Factor” youth to the long, shaggy locks of his early adult One Direction years or the short back and sides of his “Dunkirk” acting debut, Styles has never been afraid to experiment with his looks.

hair evolution of harry styles pic.twitter.com/5MmGwuPnoG — ex. KMM (@28tinytommo) September 1, 2019

It’s certainly kept Styles’ army of hardcore fans on their toes.

And the singer’s latest chop has divided his followers.

In photos shared by various fan accounts dedicated to Styles, the “Sign of the Times” singer’s drastic new chop can be seen.

It’s a lot shorter than many of his previous looks, and noticeably straighter. But perhaps the biggest difference is Styles has swept the hair across his face, with new bangs covering his forehead.

Fans can’t seem to reach an agreement on whether they like it or not.

“I’m in love with this new haircut,” one person tweeted.

Guys I’m in love with this new haircut, please @Harry_Styles leave it like that pic.twitter.com/5MkDXvsoYX — Bi ♡ (@hsxmorphine) September 1, 2019

“Harry Styles haircut is freaking adorable,” another added.

I’m late but Harry Styles haircut is freaking adorable pic.twitter.com/Rq6R4GVHj5 — Jada✨I Don’t Belong In This Club (@LovingJadaEl) September 2, 2019

But not everyone is so happy about the new look.

“I’m still upset about Harry Styles’ new haircut,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

it's 4:27 PM and I'm still upset about harry styles' new haircut — samantha reid (@sammmreid) September 3, 2019

“WTF HAS HARRY STYLES JUST DONE TO HIS HAIR!” added another.

IM SORRY BUT WTF HAS HARRY STYLES JUST DONE TO HIS HAIR! pic.twitter.com/HyMxqCZz49 — ellie (@irish_ellie232) September 1, 2019

Others said they would have to force themselves to like it.

me forcing myself to like Harry’s new hair style bc I want to support him in any way possible pic.twitter.com/3JEcNCZNSp — liv????♡’s hsf (@HarryVerism) September 1, 2019

Some pointed out that the new ‘do is somewhat Mick Jagger-esque in style.

HARRY STYLES NEW HAIR STYLE WTF he look like young Mick Jagger — izzaaa (@IzzaHamidah) September 1, 2019

Others said it reminded them more of Elton John.

Is it normal that harry styles new haircut reminds me of elton john?? pic.twitter.com/ZkmAxzXq1y — ???????????????????? (@28ISASAVAGE) September 1, 2019

Change is hard.

