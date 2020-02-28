Watch Harry Styles cope with heartbreak and get submerged in water in his emotional new music video for ‘Falling’

Olivia Singh
Harry Styles released the stunning video for his song "Falling."

Harry Styles released the stunning video for his song “Falling.”
Harry Styles/YouTube
  • Harry Styles released the stunning music video for “Falling,” a heartbreaking ballad that appears on his 2019 solo sophomore album titled “Fine Line.”
  • In the video, the 26-year-old singer is seen wearing a flowing lavender outfit, playing a piano, and staring at a drink in front of him.
  • As he continues playing the instrument, water pours out of it and fills the entire room that Styles is inside.
  • He eventually gets fully submerged and starts floating in the water, while still singing.
  • Fans have speculated that the song was inspired by his relationship with model Camille Rowe, who he reportedly dated from 2017 to 2018.
