Watch Harry Styles cope with heartbreak and get submerged in water in his emotional new music video for ‘Falling’

- source
- Harry Styles/YouTube
- Harry Styles released the stunning music video for “Falling,” a heartbreaking ballad that appears on his 2019 solo sophomore album titled “Fine Line.”
- In the video, the 26-year-old singer is seen wearing a flowing lavender outfit, playing a piano, and staring at a drink in front of him.
- As he continues playing the instrument, water pours out of it and fills the entire room that Styles is inside.
- He eventually gets fully submerged and starts floating in the water, while still singing.
- Fans have speculated that the song was inspired by his relationship with model Camille Rowe, who he reportedly dated from 2017 to 2018.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.