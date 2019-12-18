Watch Ellen DeGeneres awkwardly ask Harry Styles about his ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner

- source
- Harry Styles appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and the talk show host questioned him about ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, and the inspiration behind his recently released sophomore album, “Fine Line.”
- DeGeneres began by talking to Styles about his experience hosting an episode of CBS’ “The Late Late Show,” in which Jenner was one of the guests. During the episode, Styles and Jenner played a game called “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” and he ate cod sperm to avoid revealing if any songs from his last album were about the model.
- On “The Ellen Show,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer said that the two stars have “been friends for a while now” and DeGeneres said she thought it was “sweet y’all are still really good friends.”
- That led to the stars awkwardly saying “Yeah” and “right,” before Styles said “OK” and sipped a beverage from a mug.
- DeGeneres followed up by asking if his new album, which includes a voice note from ex-girlfriend Camille Rowe, is “all about a breakup from someone.”
- In response, the singer said that he “writes from personal experience” and his latest music reflects highs and lows he went through while making the album.
