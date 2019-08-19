Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown attended Ariana Grande’s concert at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday as part of her Sweetener World Tour.

The two stars were seen talking, dancing, and singing throughout the show.

Fans who saw the videos online couldn’t get enough of the singer and the “Stranger Things” star.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown lived their best lives at Ariana Grande’s recent concert, and fans are here for it.

The 25-year-old singer and 15-year-old “Stranger Things” star were both in attendance at Grande’s show on Saturday at London’s O2 Arena as part of her Sweetener World Tour. Fans at the show spotted the two stars talking, singing, and dancing throughout the night, and shared the moments on Twitter.

Twitter user @rosiexwh, who goes by Rosie, was at the concert and shared videos and photos of Styles and Brown. She said that they were “five meters away” from where she was at the concert.

He’s at the Ariana Grande concert standing near me :)) pic.twitter.com/ZZ7mRZCElx — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

In one video, Styles and Brown were seen chatting and smiling as Grande performed “make up” from her “Thank U, Next” album.

Harry and Millie are chatting :)) (okay I’ll probably stop Live tweeting now and I’ll upload more content after) pic.twitter.com/FCRtbWjYwH — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

They also danced during Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

Enjoy this video of Harry Styles and Millie Bobby Brown dancing pic.twitter.com/KmJExYL7ZS — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

Styles posed for photos with a group of people.

And he danced during “Break Free,” which is from Grande’s “My Everything” album.

Harry Styles dancing to break free pic.twitter.com/PIg6WdRYeq — Rosie; (@rosiexwh) August 17, 2019

Read more: 9 times Harry Styles was a champion for the LGBTQ community

Speaking to INSIDER, Rosie told us that her sister was the first to notice Styles and she was “so shocked.”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes, it was so surreal, it probably took us a good five to 10 minutes before we actually believed it was actually him,” Rosie said.

She went on to say that she felt as though she “won the jackpot” when she spotted Brown as well.

The 16-year-old fan added that she’s been following Styles’ career since around 2012 and started watching “Stranger Things” shortly after the first season was released.

According to Rosie, the stars spoke maybe for five minutes and “they were just mostly enjoying their time listening to Ariana perform and dancing along with their friends.”

Another Twitter user, @emmaaaaat_, also shared a video of Styles and Brown’s interaction at the concert.

And here’s Styles dancing to “Into You” with a drink in his hand.

i love this man pic.twitter.com/8aDiN19zk3 — emma ♔???? (@emmaaaaat_) August 17, 2019

He seemed to enjoy “Dangerous Woman” a lot.

SOMETHING BOUT U i CANt cope with his dancing pic.twitter.com/2YNsY6cgAE — emma ♔???? (@emmaaaaat_) August 17, 2019

Fans who spotted the videos online couldn’t get enough of the two stars enjoying themselves at Grande’s show.