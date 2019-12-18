Harry Styles explains the process of going naked for his album cover photo shoot: ‘These pants aren’t working’

- source
- The Ellen ShowYouTube
- Harry Styles appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and spoke about how he ended up completely naked in one of the photos that’s included in the artwork for his sophomore album titled “Fine Line,” which was released on Friday.
- The 25-year-old singer worked with British photographer Tim Walker, who he’s “a really big fan of,” for the album photo shoot.
- “I’d never really done a shoot like this and we tried it with some of the stuff,” Styles said.
- He continued: “It was one of those things where it was like, ‘OK, this shirt is not really working, so let’s try it without the shirt.’ And then it’s like, ‘These trousers aren’t really working, so let’s try it without the trousers.'”
- “And then [Walker] looked at me and I was like, ‘These pants aren’t working, are they?’ and he was like, ‘No,'” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer concluded.
- Watch the video below (Styles talks about the album artwork at 2:40).
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.