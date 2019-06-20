9 times Harry Styles was a champion for the LGBTQ community

caption Harry Styles once helped a fan come out to her mother. source Handout/Helene Marie Pambrun via Getty Images

For years, Harry Styles has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ community.

From waving Pride flags at concerts to helping a fan come out, there are several examples of the singer being a champion for the LGBTQ group.

For fans of Harry Styles, the singer is more than just a musician.

Since his days in One Direction, the 25-year-old has been vocal about his support of the LGBTQ community, and he’s not stopping any time soon. Those who attend his concerts have raved over the safe and inclusive environment he has created, from waving Pride flags to saying, “We’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

When he released pride shirts with the sales going to GLSEN.

The phrase “treat people with kindness” has become a staple in Styles’ merchandise, so it made sense for the singer to drop limited-edition clothing during Pride month.

According to the website, profits made from the shirts were given to GLSEN (an organization that used to be known as the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network).

When he helped a fan come out to her mother.

While on tour in July 2018, Styles performed a show in San Jose, California. He had fans reeling when he helped an attendee named Grace with a personal matter. During the concert, she held up a sign that read: “I’m gonna come out to my parents because of you.”

When he noticed her sign, he asked if he could read it out loud. Then, Styles asked the name of her mother and got the crowd to proclaim: “Tina, she’s gay.”

According to Grace, her mom was overjoyed when she came out – and even joined her at another Styles show.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, Grace (who identifies as bisexual) said that the singer has created a caring environment for fans like her.

“He’s a proud supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and he’s made a lot of fans feel comfortable and proud to be who they are and I’m just one example of that,” Grace said.

When he supported an openly gay athlete.

While performing in St. Louis, Missouri in 2014 with One Direction, he wore a jersey with Michael Sam’s number on it. At the time, Sam made headlines for being the first openly gay athlete to be drafted in the NFL.

When he proclaimed that “we’re all a little bit gay.”

At a July 2018 concert in Los Angeles, California, he noticed a sign that said: “I’m gay and I love you.”

After laughing, he responded, “I mean, we’re all a little bit gay, aren’t we?”

Naturally, the comment was met with cheers of support from the crowd.

When fans created a rainbow using their phone lights and he gushed over the gesture.

At England’s prestigious O2 Arena, members of the London Rainbow Project distributed colored pieces of paper to attendees. During Styles’ performance of “Sweet Creature,” fans put the paper over the phones and created an array of different hues. As expected, he loved the effort.

When he waved the pride flag at concerts.

This is something Styles has done since his One Direction days, and he continues to do it as a solo artist. During 2018 Pride month, the “Kiwi” singer proudly waved the flag at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. He did the same thing in places like Mexico City and San Francisco.

When he said that he loves all fans who support him, regardless of what groups they are part of.

“If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender – whoever you are, whoever you wanna be – I support you,” he said during a show in Stockholm, Sweden in November 2017. “I love every single one of you.”

When he said that he views equality as “fundamental,” rather than political.

During an interview on a French show called “Quotidien,” Styles was asked to share his opinion on the UK’s Brexit situation. After the “Two Ghosts” singer said that he’s not a fan of talking about politics because the subject tears people apart, the interviewer pointed out that Styles is outspoken about gay rights, and he had the best response.

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me,” he said. “Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental.”

When he donated his Gucci rainbow shoes to a British-based LGBTQ and mental health charity.

Styles wore the loafers while promoting “Dunkirk.” They were later given to an organization called London Friend, which promotes health and wellbeing.