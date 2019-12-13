Harry Styles shared a voicemail from his ex on a new song and a fan translated it from French to English

caption Harry Styles and Camille Rowe reportedly met in 2017. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images and Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Gordon Parks Foundation

Harry Styles‘ new song “Cherry” includes a voicemail at the end of the track from his ex-girlfriend, French model Camille Rowe.

One of Styles’ fans translated the voicemail from French to English, and the message provided intel on the notoriously private singer’s relationship.

“Hello! Are you asleep? Oh, I’m sorry… Well, no… Nope, it’s not important… Well then… We went to the beach and now we- Perfect! Harry,” Rowe said in the voicemail, according to the translation.

Although Styles hasn’t officially identified Rowe as the voice behind the recording, he told Apple’s Zane Lowe that she granted him permission to use the clip.

“When we listened back to the album, I asked her to add it in. I wanted [‘Cherry’] to reflect how I felt then. I was feeling not great. It’s all about being not great. Because, you get petty when things don’t go the way you want it. There’s parts that’s so pathetic,” Styles told Lowe.

The former One Direction member, who dropped his second solo studio album “Fine Line” on Friday, has not confirmed that Rowe is the voice behind the message. However, in a November interview with Apple’s Zane Lowe, the singer assured that he received permission to use the message.

The breakup had a “big impact” on the singer, said Styles’ friend Tom Hull, also known as Kid Harpoon, in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“He had a whole emotional journey about her, this whole relationship. But I kept saying, ‘The best way of dealing with it is to put it in these songs you’re writing,'” Hull recalled about recording the album with Styles in the aftermath of the relationship.

The track’s lyrics appear to hint at Style’s post-breakup pain following his July 2018 split from Rowe, especially the lines: “I just miss your accent and your friends / Did you know I still talk to them? / Does he take you walking ’round his parents’ gallery?”

Fans speculate that Styles’ “gallery” reference points to Rowe’s rumored boyfriend, art dealer Theo Niarchos, whose father Philip Niarchos has one of the world’s largest private art collections, according to Refinery29. Niarchos has appeared in posts from the past year on Rowe’s Instagram account.

While other tracks on “Fine Line” are themed around past relationships, Styles typically keeps his romances out of the spotlight. The notoriously private singer opened up about channeling emotions into his music in the Rolling Stone interview.

“It’s not like I’ve ever sat and done an interview and said, ‘So I was in a relationship, and this is what happened. Because, for me, music is where I let that cross over. It’s the only place, strangely, where it feels right to let that cross over,” he said.