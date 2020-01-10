A story about Harry Styles waiting with someone’s dog is going viral and the owner said his pet ‘didn’t know how to play it cool’ around the singer

A recent tweet from Reuters journalist Rory Carroll went viral after he revealed that Harry Styles watched his puppy two years ago, because a restaurant had a strict no-dogs-allowed policy.

The post went viral and Carrol told Insider that he “would not have let just anyone” watch Oscar, but he was familiar with Styles’ “squeaky clean boy band image from One Direction” and “figured he was trustworthy.”

Harry Styles watched a man’s puppy when he needed to go inside a restaurant with a strict no-dogs-allowed policy, and the story is heartwarming.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @yusufyuie asked people to share their “most awkward or interesting celebrity interaction.” In response, Rory Carroll, a 42-year-old Reuters journalist, shared a now-viral story about unexpectedly meeting Styles two years ago.

“I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy,” Carroll tweeted, along with a photo of Styles with his dog named Oscar.

I was outside a restaurant in Hollywood trying to pick up my take out order but couldn’t go in because I was with my puppy. Harry Styles saw my predicament, tapped me on the shoulder and said he could watch Oscar while I went in. What a guy pic.twitter.com/B5bQ7PQYdI — Rory Carroll (@rorydcarroll) January 9, 2020

Carroll went on to say that the image was taken on January 17, 2018, at 11:26 p.m. at The Oaks Gourmet Market in Los Angeles, California.

People online loved the post, which accumulated more than 11,000 retweets and 54,000 likes at the time of this article’s publication.

Carroll told Insider that the story gained ‘far more attention (much more than I ever thought possible)’ on Twitter than other social media platforms

He shared the story on Facebook and Instagram at the time of the interaction, but it went viral after he shared it on Twitter this month.

“Oscar was about six months old at the time and I was very protective of him,” Caroll told us, explaining that the restaurant was closing up for the night and has a strict policy about dogs. That’s when Styles stepped in to offer a helping hand.

“I would not have let just anyone keep an eye on him so when this guy taps me on the shoulder and asks me in a British accent if I’d like him to watch my dog, I was prepared to say no,” he said. “Then I looked at him and thought, is this Harry Styles? Just to be sure I introduced Oscar and myself and he said, ‘My name is Harry.'”

Caroll said Styles’ ‘boy band image’ made him feel like he could trust the singer with his pet

He went on to say that he was familiar with Styles from his “hilarious impersonation of Mick Jagger on ‘SNL,'” referring to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer portraying the Rolling Stones front man during a 2017 “Celebrity Family Feud” sketch on the NBC show. He also recognized Styles as a member of the British-Irish group One Direction.

“Given his squeaky clean boy band image from One Direction, I figured he was trustworthy,” Carroll added.

caption Harry Styles, far right, rose to fame as a member of One Direction with Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik (who later left the group). source Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty

Caroll went on to say that Styles was “terrific” and attentive while watching Oscar.

“I could see him through the large restaurant windows while I was inside and he kept his eyes focused on Oscar the whole time, never looking at his phone,” he said. “Oscar, on the other hand, was his usual troublemaking self, pulling away in every direction. He just doesn’t know how to play it cool.”

The fan also said that he “normally wouldn’t” ask for a photo, but he “wanted some proof that it happened,” which spawned the viral photo of Styles and Oscar.

“He happily obliged,” Carroll said. “There was no one around because it was so late. Pretty much just Oscar, Harry and me in an empty parking lot.”

Caroll is glad the story is bringing happiness to fans

Carroll added that he’s “definitely a fan” of Styles, who released his sophomore solo album (“Fine Line”) in December 2019, in addition to hosting and serving as the musical guest of “SNL” that month. Moreover, he’s happy “to be part of a story that has given so many people so much joy.”

“At a time when everything seems so grim – Australian fires, climate change, looming threat of war – the response to this story has been really heartening,” Carroll said. “Oscar and I are grateful to Harry for that!”

In addition, Carroll used the recent attention to encourage people to donate to World Animal Protection and contribute to Australia relief efforts as fires continue to spread and damage the country.