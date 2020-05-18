Harry Styles says his ‘Watermelon Sugar’ music video is ‘dedicated to touching’ and he definitely delivers on that promise

By
Olivia Singh
-

Harry Styles in his music video for

caption
Harry Styles in his music video for “Watermelon Sugar.”
source
Harry Styles/YouTube
  • Harry Styles released the music video for “Watermelon Sugar,” a track from his 2019 album “Fine Line,” on Monday.
  • The 26-year-old singer prefaced it by saying: “This video is dedicated to touching.”
  • The music video features Styles frolicking on a beach surrounded by people who are dressed in swim attire.
  • Throughout the video, they all eat watermelon (plus other fruits), feed each other, dance around, pose for photos, and touch each others’ bodies.
  • On Twitter, Styles advised fans “do not try this at home,” and instead “practice social distancing” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.