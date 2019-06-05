Harry’s has launched a collection of under-$12 hair products designed for all hair types — here’s what each one is like to use

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Popular men’s grooming startup Harry’s has expanded its product offering beyond shaving and shower essentials with a new line of hair products.

The collection includes taming cream, texturizing putty, sculpting gel, and two-in-one shampoo and conditioner.

Harry’s hair products were designed for all hair types, and they’re available for $7-$12 at Harry’s.

In 2013, Harry’s started out as a high-quality, yet affordable alternative to annoyingly pricey razors and shaving essentials, but over the last six years it’s blossomed into a total men’s grooming brand, selling everything from skincare to shower products.

Now, the Harry’s is expanding once again to cater to most men’s nearest and dearest feature: their hair.

The Harry’s hair collection includes (from softest to hardest hold): Taming Cream, Texturizing Putty, and Sculpting Gel. Additionally, the collection includes a convenient and easy-to-use two-in-one shampoo and conditioner. The products were designed to accommodate all hair types and hairstyles.

Harry’s sent the Insider Picks team the entire lineup to try ahead of the launch, and we wrote up our thoughts below. The best part, though, is that each product is priced between $7 and $12, they won’t burn a hole in your wallet if you want to try them all.

Shop Harry’s new hair products here or keep reading to check out our reviews.

Harry’s Hair Texturizing Putty

source Harry’s

If you’re looking for some flexibility, the Texturizing Putty from Harry’s is a good choice. Once applied, it provides a good hold, but unlike a paste or pomade, you can reshape your hairstyle a bit later. For example, you may want a more professional look in the morning as you head into the office, but a more messy style for happy hour after work – this putty lets you do that.

At least, that’s what I experienced during a full week of using it while on vacation. I didn’t need a very strong hold, but I still wanted some style. The Texturizing Putty maintained my all-day messy look, yet kept my short, straight hair in place (instead of sticking up haphazardly), despite the hot, sweaty weather. My look in the evening definitely changed from what I started the day with, so it may not work for people who want a consistent look from day-to-night.

The pliable putty is very thick and you really need to dig into it, but a little is all you need. However, the putty works best on towel-dried hair. Don’t worry if it clumps up – just massage it into the hair and shape (no combing here). It leaves a matte finish, and your hair won’t ever look like it’s been gelled to death. The scent isn’t unpleasant, but it isn’t my favorite of the new Harry’s products; still, it’s subtle when it’s on your hands and you won’t smell it throughout the day. Unlike L’Oréal’s Studio Line Overworked Hair Putty, Harry’s feels lighter.

I used to use a pomade from Baxter of California and Sumotech from Bumble & Bumble, and the reason why I stopped is because of how expensive they are. The Texturizing Putty costs less, comes with a lot more in the jar, and works just as well, if not better. I love that it’s easy to apply and maintain. Plus, the jar size meets TSA regulations, so it’s the perfect hair product for travel. – Les Shu, Insider Picks Guides Editor

Harry’s Hair Sculpting Gel

source Harry’s

While I like the Texturizing Putty, I love the Sculpting Gel. I’m more of a gel-kinda-guy and I like the way the liquidy product works into my hair and the semi-permanent hold it gives. The downside to most gels I’ve used is that my straight hair requires more of it than I like, and I also hate the “crunchy” look and feel it leaves. After trying this for a week, I’m not kidding when I say I may have found my favorite hair gel.

I find that I only need a small dollop to style my hair, even less if I’m using a comb. There’s enough time for me to work with it, yet sets in pretty soon after I leave it alone. With other gels, I have this tendency to over-squeeze the bottle, but Harry’s designed the cap in a way that this won’t happen. The gel has a very pleasant scent, but don’t worry: the smell won’t stay on the hair. During my testing, the gel managed my straight hair well and into the night – even with an afternoon disco nap.

While not the same type of hair-styling product, the Sculpting Gel gives me the same experience I’d get from my all-time favorite hair product, Rewind 06 from Redken, but at half the price (or more). Rewind, for me, is easy to work with, has a good scent, and gives my hair a strong, long-lasting hold – the attributes I find with the Sculpting Gel.

At $8, it’s only $2-$3 more than drugstore brands, but I like the results much more and would be happy to spend the slight premium. – Les Shu, Insider Picks Guides Editor

Harry’s Hair Taming Cream

source Harry’s

With the softest hold of the new products, the Taming Cream is designed for curly, coarse, or thick hair. I have thick curls so it was the best choice for me. I’ve been using it for a couple of weeks ahead of the launch and I love it. Before curling my hair in the morning, I add a small amount of the Taming Cream and it holds the style all day long. Even though it comes out as a white cream, it’s light and can be easily worked into your hair. You won’t be left with a bunch of excess cream or white stuff in your hair – and it doesn’t flake once dry.

It also has a mild scent, which I appreciate. Compared to similar products that I’ve used, I don’t have to walk around smelling like coconuts, pineapples, and mangoes all day. – Amir Ismael, Insider Picks reporter

Harry’s Hair 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner

source Harry’s

I generally don’t like two-in-one shampoo-and-conditioners because I don’t know if they actually work. My hair tends to get naturally oily if I don’t use conditioner, and that greasiness is what I feel when I use a two-in-one. I love Harry’s packaging and the minty scent, but admittedly, I had some initial doubts.

After using it for a week, I find that it works better than most two-in-ones. Depending on your hair type, you may need to use very little or a tad more (the latter, for me). But after showering, my hair felt clean for the rest of the day and there was no irritation. A small amount will work up to a nice lather, and that smell and slight tingly feeling make showering feel so good.

I still think my separate tea tree shampoo and conditioner (Trader Joe’s, nothing fancy, folks) works better at thoroughly cleaning my hair, but Harry’s two-in-one is damn close. Since the natural oil in hair is actually good for keeping it healthy, I should avoid stripping it away daily. So, I am trying a new regiment that involves washing my hair with Harry’s twice a day, and my separate shampoo and conditioner a couple of times a week – more if it’s been a nasty day, weather-wise.

Overall, this should work for most guys, and for me, it’s a nice addition to my daily hair care. – Les Shu, Insider Picks Guides Editor