The Harvard Lampoon apologizes for photoshopping Anne Frank’s head onto a bikini-clad body

caption Anne Frank is pictured above in 1940. source Anne Frank House

The Harvard Lampoon issued an apology on Tuesday for photoshopping Anne Frank’s head onto a bikini-clad body.

The caption read: “Add this to your list of reasons the Holocaust sucked.”

Hundreds of Harvard students signed a petition condemning the satirical magazine for the blunder, according to student newspaper the Harvard Crimson.

The Harvard Lampoon has apologized for publishing an image that showed Holocaust victim Anne Frank’s head photoshopped onto a buxom bikini-clad woman’s body.

The image appeared in the most recent edition of the 150-year-old satirical magazine, with the caption, “Add this to your list of reasons the Holocaust sucked.”

Anne Frank is perhaps the most famous victim of the Holocaust. Her diaries of hiding out from the Nazis with her parents and sister in an Amsterdam attic were published by her father, the only member of her family to survive World War II.

The family’s hiding place was discovered during a raid in 1944, and Frank died a year later at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, at the age of 15. Her diaries have since been translated into around 70 languages and have been adapted into multiple plays, television dramas, and movies.

When the latest issue of the Lampoon started circulating the Ivy League school’s Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus this weekend, more than 250 students signed a petitioned condemning the magazine for the image, according to student newspaper the Harvard Crimson.

Among those who complained to the magazine was Rabbi Jonah C. Steinberg, a Harvard chaplain and executive director of the campus Hillel chapter, who wrote a letter to the editors, according to Haaretz.

He said the “depiction of Anne Frank’s face grafted to pinup imagery goes far beyond the distastefulness and provocativeness you obviously intend. It is the sexual violation of a child – one who, in life, was subjected to the most hideous of crimes.”

“We’re not going down this slippery slope of making jokes about genocide about, you know, objectifying a girl who was killed in gas chambers,” Harvard student Ilan Goldberg told CBS Boston.

On Tuesday, the editors of the Lampoon issued an apology on their website, saying that they “realize the extent of offense we have inflicted” and “apologize for our negligence in allowing this piece to be created.”

“Furthermore, we want to both affirm and emphasize that the Lampoon condemns any and all forms of anti-Semitism,” the editors said.

They added that moving forward, they would be implementing new processes to insure that the magazine gets sufficient editorial oversight before being published.

