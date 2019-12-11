Harvey Weinstein and his accusers have tentatively reached a $25 million agreement where he won’t have to admit wrongdoing — or personally pay them damages

caption Movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at criminal court on December 11, 2019 in New York City. source David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein and the board of his film studio have reached a tentative $25 million deal with dozens of women who accused him of sexual misconduct, according to a New York Times report.

The deal would not require Weinstein to directly pay anything to his accusers anything or admit wrongdoing, according to the lawyers.

Part of the settlement would be paid out to the dozens of actresses and former Weinstein employees who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

More than $12 million of the payout would go toward some of Weinstein’s legal costs, Weinstein’s brother, and other former members of the film company’s board, The New York Times reports.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Harvey Weinstein and the board of his film studio have reached a tentative $25 million deal with dozens of women who accused the disgraced Hollywood mogul of sexual misconduct, lawyers involved in negotiations told the New York Times.

The deal would not require Weinstein to directly pay anything to his accusers or admit wrongdoing, and funds would be supplied by the Weinstein Company insurers, according to the lawyers.

More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Part of the settlement would be paid out to the dozens of alleged victims who have come forward with claims against Weinstein. More than $12 million of the payout would go toward some of Weinstein’s legal costs, Weinstein’s brother, and other former members of the film company’s board, The New York Times reports.