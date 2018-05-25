These are the books Harvey Weinstein carried with him when he turned himself into police

source Sky News

Embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein was seen carrying two books with him when he turned himself into police on Friday morning in New York City on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The books were “Elia Kazan: A Biography” by Richard Schickel and “Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution” by Todd S Purdum.

On Friday morning, embattled film mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged with at least four sex-related offenses after turning himself in to the New York police.

As he entered the police precinct in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, Weinstein was seen carrying two books under his shoulder. The books were “Elia Kazan: A Biography” by Richard Schickel and “Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution” by Todd S. Purdum.

Kazan was a disgraced filmmaker from the mid-20th century, according to The New York Daily News. He was a theater artist who directed several successful films from the 1940s to the 1960s.

However, Kazan became a controversial filmmaker as the Red Scare of the 1950s whipped through Hollywood. According to the Daily News, Kazan was reportedly a member of the American Communist Party during a brief period of the Great Depression.

The biography is a critical analysis of Kazan and his career, which was damaged after he outed eight former members of the Group Theater as communists in a testimony to a congressional committee in the 1950s. According to the Daily News, the author seeks to encourage the reader to look past Kazan’s controversial decision and celebrate his contributions to society.

The second book Weinstein had with him on Friday was about the work of Richard Rogers and Oscar Hammerstein, according to the Daily News. The book focuses on the contributions of both men to the growth of musicals on Broadway.

The two Broadway legends are known for some of the most famous plays, including “Oklahoma!” “The King and I”, and “The Sound of Music.” According to the Daily News, the author also highlights their failures along with their successes on Broadway.