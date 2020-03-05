Harvey Weinstein is finally going to Rikers Island after undergoing a surprise heart procedure

caption Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, on February 24, 2020 in New York City. source Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein underwent a surprise heart procedure in recent days and will finally be transferred to the Rikers Island jail complex, media outlets reported Thursday.

Weinstein was convicted on February 24 of criminal sexual act and rape, but was taken to Bellevue Hospital due to high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

A judge ordered Weinstein to the infirmary unit of Rikers Island until his sentencing on March 11.

Harvey Weinstein is finally being transferred to New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex more than a week after he was convicted of sexual assault and rape, his spokesman told media outlets Thursday.

Weinstein was taken to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital shortly after the verdict on February 24, due to high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

But he underwent a surprise heart procedure to remove a blockage in recent days and has been deemed fit for a transfer to the jail, according to Variety.

Weinstein will be housed at the North Infirmary Command facility on Rikers Island at least until his sentencing on March 11.

caption Rikers Island. source Julie Zeveloff/Business Insider

A jury found Weinstein guilty of one count of criminal sexual act against the former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, and one count of third-degree rape against the hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013.

He faces a maximum prison sentence of 29 years for the combined charges.

His defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, told Insider last month that they will appeal his verdict and seek to have him released on bail in the meantime.

Rotunno told Insider that Weinstein has been battling numerous health issues throughout the trial, and had undergone back surgery that required him to use a walker.

Rotunno also told the judge after the verdict was read that Weinstein requires injections in his eyes to keep him from going blind.