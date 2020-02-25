‘Locked up at last’: How newspaper front pages reacted to Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault in New York City on Monday.

The Hollywood producer was remanded to jail on Rikers island, and his sentencing for the charges of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act is scheduled for March 11.

Many British and American newspapers featured the news on their front pages on Tuesday. Scroll down to see them.

Harvey Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty Monday of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

The Hollywood producer was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 11.

Numerous newspapers across the US and the UK dedicated their front pages to the case, which represented a watershed moment in years of reporting and investigation.

Take a look at some of these front pages here:

The New York Daily News dedicated its front page to the Weinstein news, calling him a “sex-predator poster boy” and “monster mogul.”

source Daily News

The hashtag #WeToo is a play on #MeToo, which was popularized after The New York Times broke a story in 2017 that detailed multiple allegations against Weinstein.

The New York Post created an image of the film producer behind jail bars, adding the caption “HARV TIME.”

source New York Post

The New York Times — which played a pivotal role in uncovering allegations against Weinstein — wrote in a rare all-caps headline: “WEINSTEIN GUILTY OF TWO SEX CRIMES IN LANDMARK CASE.”

source The New York Times

The Los Angeles Times dedicated its lead front-page story to Weinstein coverage, including analysis of the charges he has yet to stand trial for in California.

source Los Angeles Times

Prosecutors in Los Angeles brought four new charges against Weinstein – including forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint – in early January, just as his New York trial was starting.

The Wall Street Journal’s front page focused on the steep drop in US stocks but included a photo of Weinstein with the headline “Jury Convicts Weinstein in Mixed Verdict.”

source The Wall Street Journal

The Chicago Tribune made Weinstein its top story, with the headline “Weinstein guilty in landmark court case.”

source Chicago Tribune

The Boston Globe took a different approach, running the headline, “This time, the women were believed.”

source The Boston Globe

The Washington Post used a large picture of Weinstein entering the courtroom as its main front-page image with a simple headline, “Weinstein is found guilty of sexual assault.”

source The Washington Post

The Houston Chronicle previewed its Weinstein coverage above its masthead but did not include any stories about the verdict on its front page, which led with the coronavirus outbreak and the Bryant memorial.

source The Texas Houston Chronicle

The Philadelphia Inquirer made Weinstein its top story.

source The Philadelphia Inquirer

USA Today made the verdict its top story as well, saying, “Weinstein convicted of two sex crimes.”

source USA Today

It added that Weinstein was found not guilty of more serious charges, like predatory sexual assault.

In the UK, The Guardian dedicated most of its front page to the Weinstein verdict, using the headline “Weinstein faces jail after being convicted of rape.”

source The Guardian

The Daily Telegraph let the picture do most of the talking, with a large cover photo of the disgraced mogul. Its headline simply said “Weinstein guilty.”

source The Telegraph

Metro, a free UK newspaper, dedicated almost its entire front page to Weinstein’s trial, with the headline “Guilty Weinstein is locked up at last.” It also included photos of two accusers in the New York trial, Jessica Mann and Mimi Haleyi.

source Metro

The Daily Mail used stronger words in its headline, which said, “Arrogance of a monster.”

source Daily Mail

The Financial Times focused on President Donald Trump’s India trip and the coronavirus’ impact on stocks in its top two stories but also had the headline “Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in verdict hailed by #MeToo activists.”