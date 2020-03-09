Harvey Weinstein fell down and hit his head while in jail at Rikers Island, his publicist says

caption Harvey Weinstein exits a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 20, 2020 in New York City source Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Harvey Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told CNN that the disgraced mogul felt dizzy and fell at Rikers Island on Sunday and hit his head.

He said Weinstein hasn’t been able to use his walker at the jail, despite relying on the item during his trial.

Weinstein, 67, was taken to Rikers Island last week after undergoing a heart procedure to remove a blockage.

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was injured in a fall at Rikers Island on Sunday, his spokesperson told CNN.

Weinstein’s spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said that Weinstein felt dizzy, fell, and hit his head.

“Harvey says his head throbs all the time and thinks he has a concussion. He has not been officially diagnosed,” Engelmayer said

Engelmayer said Weinstein isn’t permitted to have his walker in jail, despite using it regularly during his rape trial.

Engelmayer said that Weinstein – who more than 80 women have accused of sexual misconduct – told him he had been reflecting on his life choices following his trial, where he was found guilty of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sexual act.

“He said he wasn’t a nice guy and that’s how he got here,” Engelmayer told CNN.

Weinstein, 67, was sent to Rikers Island last week after undergoing a heart procedure to remove a blockage.

He was supposed to go to Rikers Island immediately after his verdict was handed down in February, though he was instead taken to Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital with high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Weinstein was deemed fit for a transfer to Rikers on March 5, according to Variety, and has been housed at the North Infirmary Command facility since.

On March 11, Weinstein is expected to be sentenced in his case and faces a maximum of 29 years in prison.

His defense attorney, Donna Rotunno, told Insider in February that he will appeal the verdict.