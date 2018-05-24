Harvey Weinstein will reportedly turn himself in and face sexual-assault charges in New York

caption Harvey Weinstein. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Spike

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities on Friday in relation to an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the New York Police Department into sexual-assault allegations against him, according to the New York Daily News.

The disgraced Hollywood producer will face a sexual-assault charge related to allegations from at least one accuser, Lucia Evans, according to the Daily News. Evans has accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and though the allegation is from 2004, the statute of limitations does not apply in this case, the newspaper reported.

Evans was one of the women who accused Weinstein of sexual assault in an October article in The New Yorker. A bombshell New York Times story that same month detailed three decades of sexual-harassment allegations by women in Hollywood against the producer. These two news stories – and dozens of follow-ups – led Weinstein to leave the business and his firm, The Weinstein Company.

Evans told The New Yorker that in 2004, when she was an aspiring actress and college student, she met Weinstein at the offices of Miramax (the company he ran before The Weinstein Company), where Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing related to Evans’ allegation and numerous others that have been reported.

An attorney for Weinstein, Benjamin Brafman, declined to comment to Business Insider about Weinstein’s possible surrender to authorities.