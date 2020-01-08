Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers want the judge to recuse himself from his trial, arguing that scolding the mogul for texting in court proves he’s biased

Harvey Weinstein‘s defense attorneys want the judge in the former Hollywood mogul’s criminal case to recuse himself.

Judge James Burke snapped at Weinstein on Tuesday for using his phone in court.

“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of an order? Is it?” he asked.

Weinstein’s defense argued that the remarks reflected his “animus” toward Weinstein and were “extremely prejudicial.” Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.

The defense team also asked Burke to recuse himself for denying a number of their motions, including a request to delay the trial over new charges against Weinstein filed in Los Angeles.

Defense attorneys for the former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein filed a motion Wednesday asking the judge to recuse himself from the criminal trial, largely because of “extremely prejudicial” comments he made in court the previous day.

Judge James Burke snapped at Weinstein Tuesday morning for using his cellphone in the courtroom, which is forbidden.

“Mr. Weinstein, I could not implore you more to not answer the following question,” Burke said. “Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting in violation of an order? Is it?”

Weinstein’s attorneys wrote in their filing, obtained by Insider, that Burke’s remarks reflected his “animus” toward Weinstein and “created a situation in which the court’s ‘impartiality might reasonably be questioned.'”

The attorneys also said it appeared that Burke was either suggesting that Weinstein be sentenced to life in prison simply for using the cellphone, or that he was predicting Weinstein would be found guilty and that the court “already knew that it intended to sentence him to life in prison.”

The defense team also listed a number of other reasons they sought Burke’s recusal. They say Burke unfairly denied motions to delay the trial because of the new set of criminal charges filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles, that he should have allowed the team’s jury consultant to sit with them during jury examination.

Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.

In the weeks and months leading up to the trial, Burke has also denied a steady stream of pre-trial motions from Weinstein’s defense, according to Insider’s review of the court filings.

For instance, Burke blocked Weinstein’s lawyers’ bids to dismiss charges, suppress certain pieces of evidence, and block the prosecution’s expert testimony.

On Monday, Burke denied a number of other motions from both sides, including one motion from the prosecution to bar Weinstein’s defense team from speaking to the media.

That request elicited a fiery retort from Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno, who said it was “abominable to say I have done anything other than represent my client.”